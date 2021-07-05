Indie darling A24 announced it will be the U.S. distributor of Lamb, a new horror film that just got an international teaser trailer before premiering at 2021’s Cannes Film Festival. The debut feature from Icelandic filmmaker Valdimar Jóhannsson is part of “Un Certain Regard”, a competitive sidebar at Cannes dedicated to films that have a non-traditional story to tell.

The teaser shows us the idyllic landscape of Iceland’s countryside, where a couple raises sheep away from civilization. The teaser gets darker as the seconds go by, while the fields start to look more menacingly and the music on the background teases something terrible is about to happen. Unfortunately, we don’t get to see much of the promised danger, but in little more than a minute, Lamb’s teaser is capable of making the viewer feel disturbed by what should be a peaceful rural area.

RELATED:‌ First Trailer for 'Titane' Reveals Intense Cannes Thriller from Director of 'Raw'

It’s impossible to watch Lamb’s teaser and not draw a comparison with Robert Eggers’ The Witch and Ari Aster’s Midsommar, both horror movies distributed by A24. That is actually good news since if Lamb is as good as previous A24’s horror titles, we’ll get to see something exceptional. We don’t know much about Lamb’s story so far, but it includes a half-human, half-sheep baby who’s found on Christmas Eve. It sounds like the perfect mix of folktale and Christianity to bring out something unique to movie theaters.

Commenting on the recent A24 acquisition, Jóhannsson said he was thrilled to learn about the deal. In Jóhannsson’s words, “A24 is a company I have been following for years, and I am very proud to be a part of their unique community of filmmakers.” Lamb stars Noomi Rapace (The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo) alongside Icelandic actors Hilmir Snaer Gu∂nason and Björn Hlynur Haraldsson.

There’s still no release date for Lamb in the U.S., but A24 announced the movie will be released later this year. Lamb will world premiere on Tuesday, May 13, in Cannes. Check Lamb’s first teaser below.

Here’s the official Lamb synopsis:

“A childless couple in rural Iceland make an alarming discovery one day in their sheep barn. They soon face the consequences of defying the will of nature, in this dark and atmospheric folktale, the striking debut feature from director Valdimar Jóhannsson.”

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ 2021 Cannes Film Festival Lineup Includes Wes Anderson, Sean Baker, Mia Hansen-Love, and More

Share Share Tweet Email

Patty Jenkins Talks Collaborating With Lucasfilm on Her ‘Star Wars’ Movie: “It’s a Whole Other Way of Working” All wings, report in.

Read Next

Marco Vito Oddo (403 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate by superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develop games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo