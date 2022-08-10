Jordan Peele's newest thriller Nope has become the writer-director's third film to pass the $100 million milestone at the domestic box office. This means the director's third out joins the box office success of his 2017 hit Get Out, as well as Us from 2019.

Nope is currently in the third week of its theatrical run, with it slightly trailing behind Peele's previous outing, Us, at the same time of its theatrical run which came out to approximately $156.5 million. By the end of its theatrical run, Us earned $175 million domestically with it eventually earning $255 million worldwide, something that was shared with its predecessor Get Out, also taking in $175 million domestically and $255 million worldwide. While both of his previous films reached a similar end income, Nope is actually much closer to how Get Out performed, with that film bringing in $119 million by the end of its third week, which Nope could possibly match or even surpass as this week goes on. The film is currently only released in the US, so we will still need to wait and see how much of an impact the film will make in international markets and if the film will reach those $255 million heights of Peele's two previous thrillers.

Nope sees Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) reunite with Peele on a project once again as he is in the starring role in Nope. He stars alongside Keke Palmer as the brother and sister duo of OJ and Em Haywood, horse trainers who witness some sort of "mysterious and abnormal event" that descends upon their ranch and the surrounding town. Oscar nominee Steven Yeun also appears in a starring role in the film.

Alongside Kaluuya, Palmer, and Yeun, the rest of the all-star ensemble cast includes the likes of Michael Wincott, Brandon Perea, Barbie Ferreira, Terry Notary, Donna Mills, Jennifer Lafleur, Sophia Coto, and Keith David. The film is produced by Ian Cooper and Peele for Monkeypaw Productions. The film has been very well-received since its July 22 release, currently sitting at a critic rating of 82% on Rotten Tomatoes. Collider's own Ross Bonaime gave the film an "A-" in his review, saying that the film was "yet another ingenious tale" and that "Peele reaffirms that there’s nothing like his films today, and it’s truly a wonder to behold Peele in his element with a film like Nope."

Nope is in theaters now in the United States, with international release set to happen in the future. Check out a trailer for the latest acclaimed film from Peele down below.