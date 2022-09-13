There are so many amazing 2022 horror releases coming to Blu-ray this Halloween. This includes Bodies Bodies Bodies, Orphan: First Kill, and Watcher. Now genre fans can add Jordan Peele’s Nope to that list as the alien blockbuster is coming to horrify your home on 4K and Blu-ray on October 25 with a ton of spooky special features. It will also be available to purchase digitally on September 20.

In terms of special features the physical release will include an exclusive documentary “The Making of Nope” promising to unpack the meaning of the film, deleted scenes, and more. When Nope released in July it instantly became a genre darling for both critics and horror fans alike. For good reason as, besides the fact that Peele made this film an enthralling love letter to the classic American UFO story, this was a thought-provoking exploration of family. The relationships that bond us to the Earth and the lengths we’ll go to find the “truth” for the people we love. Like with what Jaws did for the water, Nope makes you dread the sky above. The only difference being you can’t avoid what may be looming above.

However, despite its grand Jaws-like scope and alien premise, Nope was a grounded masterpiece due to the authentic sibling relationship that Daniel Kaluuya’s OJ and Keke Palmer’s Emerald shared. Their emotional through-line drives this film’s intimate horror and wondrously intense charm into another stratosphere of excellence. Whether it's those complex themes that will be analyzed for years to come, Peele’s sinister direction that effectively terrifies you in broad daylight, or the UFO itself, this is a film that reminds us why this medium and the cinematic experience in general is so important. Like with Get Out and Us before it, Nope is an amazing blend of humor, atmospheric horror, and genuine heart while being a completely different brutal animal all at the same time.

With his three films so far Peele has skyrocketed on top of the list of today’s best genre storytellers. The way he crafts a scary story is so uniquely human and personable with Nope having proven that there’s not a filmmaker quite like him in the modern genre landscape. With the film making over $160 million worldwide, most horror fans can agree on that as Peele has helped revive the “event” horror film that must be seen in a theater to be truly appreciated.

Nope is still in theaters, but if you can wait, the film is coming to Digital on September 20 before coming to 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray October 25. Horror fans' wallets will be hurting this Halloween thanks to all the great physical media releases, and you can pre-order your copy of Nope on Amazon now. You can also watch the trailer for the film’s Blu-ray release that previews the special features down below.