Universal has another out-of-this-world treat for fans of Oscar-winning director Jordan Peele's third feature film, Nope, to add to their collection. Following only its fourth weekend in theaters, an exclusive Limited Edition steelbook of the sci-fi blockbuster, starring Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer, is now available for pre-order in Blu-ray 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray, only from Best Buy.

Nope is an original screenplay written and directed by Peele that introduces audiences to the brother and sister duo Otis "O.J." (Kaluuya) and Emerald Haywood (Palmer). After the unusual and sudden death of their father, O.J. and Emerald find themselves in ownership of their family's horse ranch, which also happens to be the home of a sinister and otherwordly being. In an attempt to capture video proof — an "Oprah shot" that will blow all other UFO videos out of the water — they team up with the local Fry's employee Angel (Brandon Perea) and enlist the help of a world-renowned cinematographer Antlers Holst (Michael Wincott). Their attempts to document this enormous spectacle may prove to be more than the siblings bargained for.

Audiences proved that we were hungry for the cinema's return in 2022, and the directors came out swinging with IMAX-sized productions to keep bringing viewers back for more. Peele utilized both the bigger scale and suspense for his third film, teetering on the edge of sci-fi and horror to lure in the summer crowds. In the midst of Paramount's epic year, Universal is dominating as the first studio to pass $3 billion this year, and are encouraging fans to not only see the movie, but see it again.

Image via Universal Pictures

The extra-terrestrial film does deserve a second viewing to absorb the gorgeous sweeping shots and digest the layered storytelling, and very soon it can all be seen from our own homes. The Limited Edition steelbook version of Nope comes complete with both Blu-ray and Blu-ray 4K Ultra HD, which is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision and HDR10+, for quality as close to IMAX screens as we can hope for from our own sofas. While the additional special features aren't yet known, the steelbook version of Nope features exclusive artwork on the front and back covers, as well as the inside spread and 4K disc. For the double-disc set, Nope is $34.99 retail price.

Fans can pre-order their Limited Edition SteelBook copy exclusively from Best Buy. As Nope is still currently in theaters, there is no ship-out date available at this time.