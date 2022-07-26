Oscar-winning writer and director Jordan Peele had promised that his latest thriller, Nope would be special, and it has proven that on the domestic charts on its opening weekend. Raking in over half its production cost, Nope has gone on to earn a more than tidy sum of $44 million at the box office. Despite this success, however, hot takes abound about the film’s performance, with some terming the first-weekend outing a ‘disappointing’ one.

Despite opening to strong reviews, Nope has a lot to live up to at the box office given the success of Peele’s first feature film, Get Out, which was a massive success both with critics and commercially. His next project, Us, was equally successful on the commercial side, with a whooping first weekend earning of $71 million. Nope had been projected to score within the ballpark of $45 million to $55 million, and it went slightly below that figure. For an original R-rated film, that is a decent opening. Us was a film like no other, and Jeff Bock, an analyst with Exhibitor Relations described the film as an ‘outlier’, while also adding it would be unfair to compare both films’ performances because both originated from the same mind.

His argument holds water given that Us outperformed other original films by seasoned directors like Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which made $41 million, Rian Johnson’s Knives Out and its $26 million opening, and even the $31 million made by Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis. Discussing Nope’s performance at the box office, head of movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research David A. Gross said though the film didn’t match the heights of Us, Peele’s latest thriller was still impressive. “The weekend figure is far above average for the genre,” he added.

Image via Universal

RELATED: 'Nope': Jordan Peele Shares Intro for 'Gordy's Home!' Sitcom

Topping the charts and beating off competition from likes of Thor: Love and Thunder and Minions: The Rise of Gru is impressive for Nope. However, for a horror film that cost $68 million in production and does not include other expenses including marketing, the film has some ways to go to justify that price tag. Given that horror films see ticket sales drop after the first weekend, Nope will need to develop a bit of staying power to recoup its investment. However, in relation to Peele’s work, word of mouth is one thing he seems to have going for him when looking back at his previous projects. “With Jordan Peele, it’s not about opening weekend. It’s about word of mouth and buzz,” Paul Dergarabedian, senior analyst at ComScore, said.

Nope stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as siblings who discover a UFO on their ranch and begin to record its existence. The cast of the film includes Steven Yeun, Brandon Perea, and Michael Wincott. The film is playing now in theaters, and you can check out its trailer below: