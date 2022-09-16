All the mystery and spectacle of Oscar-winning writer-producer-director Jordan Peele's third feature film Nope will soon be available to own on Digital and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD. Audiences have come to expect a multifaceted experience with Peele's movies that not only unsettle us, but keep fans thinking long after the credits roll. In his latest genre-blending creation, the messages folded into the filmmaker's sci-fi horror span decades and generations, and it's all part of the fun trying to spot the clues along the way. In this exclusive clip from the Collector's Edition that Universal Pictures shared with Collider, we get to see a first look at the behind-the-scenes of the Gordy's Home! attack and a sneak peek at the special bonus features.

From the first teaser, fans anticipated something huge from Peele. Following the success of Get Out, and again with Us, the writer and director quickly became someone to look out for with the originality he brings to the genre and the style to his films that is entirely his own. While there's no shame in any movie game here at Collider, Peele does tend to write screenplays with both surface-level entertainment and stacked messages for viewers to dissect.

In this exclusive clip, we get a taste of the extras included in the Collector's Edition, beginning with the first scene they shot. Nope's opening scene is a hair-raising moment from an in-universe sitcom titled Gordy's Home! that shows the aftermath of a live-audience filming gone wrong. The clip provided goes behind the scenes to the set-up, showing the breakdown of panels and the crew prepping the balloons that will soon ignite a perilous rampage. Producer Ian Cooper describes the attack as a "potent metaphor," and the way that it opens the audience up to what we're about to witness throughout the rest of the movie. He explains that "much like Gordy," the movie's main antagonist Jean Jacket "lashes out," in response to the way its presence is being handled in the gulch.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: Will 'Nope' Get an Extended Cut? Here's What Jordan Peele Told Us [Exclusive]

Between Ricky "Jupe" Park's (Steven Yeun) exploitation and the main cast seeking the "Oprah shot," the BTS will break down the way these elements led to that horrific scene inside the UFO. In the clip, Peele briefly explains his cautionary tale saying, "I think the DNA of the movie has this big question about the human addiction to spectacle, and what happens when money becomes involved in that. There's this sort of massive exploitation of what should be pure and what should be natural."

The Collector's Edition offers fans exclusive bonus features that will explore the making of Nope with the writer and director himself, including a full documentary. On top of seeing the breakdown of scenes, the scope of the sets, deleted scenes, and all the technical aspects of movie-making magic, the features promise to unpack the deeper meaning behind the film. Having intended for Nope to not only explore the human fascination with spectacles but to present one, Peele created a full-scale spectacle through the use of IMAX cameras with renowned cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema. He allows aspects of the script to go unaddressed to allow for interpretation in his films. For instance, a gravity-defying shoe, an erratic documentarian, and scenes included in the trailers which were omitted completely in the final product.

Nope stars Oscar-winners Yeun and Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Brandon Perea, Michael Wincott, Keith David and Barbie Ferreira.

You can still catch a glimpse of Jean Jacket in theaters and IMAX. Nope the Collector's Edition releases on Digital on September 20, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD October 25, ahead of Halloween. You can watch the clip below: