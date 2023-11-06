The 2020s have been such a rich decade for the horror genre. This includes Jordan Peele’s Nope. The 2022 modern take on the alien sub-genre was a horror epic like no other with its breathtaking visuals and hauntingly deep themes. Now Cavity Colors has unveiled their latest collection for Nope, and it’ll have fans scared to look up. The apparel collection is filled to the brim with traumatic memories for moviegoers.

There are four main chilling designs in the collection. The first one is of Steven Yeun’s Ricky “Jupe” Park and one of his many horses looking at his gruesome fate above. This set of designs is focused on Ricky’s life in one way or another. The second design depicts the massacre from Ricky’s past on the set of the monkey-centric sitcom “Gordy’s Home”. Yeun's characters was one of the few survivors, but throughout the course of the film we see it’s a tragedy that still haunts him. This shirt comes in both a black and white design and the added cartoon comic strip aesthetic makes the blood-soak events even creepier.

The last t-shirt two designs are centered around Jupiter’s Claim which was Ricky’s alien tourist attraction in Nope. One design sees one of Ricky’s workers dressed in an alien costume while the other has the attraction’s minor mascot branded on the front with a relaxing light blue tie-dye color scheme. However, this scheme is anything but that as the final part of this other worldly collection are sweatpants of the main alien organism sucking up Jupiter’s Claim in one horrific breath.

‘Nope’ Redefined the Horror Epic

Image via Universal Studios

From Peele’s brilliant direction and sense for the genre to the amazing performances to the thought-provoking scope, Nope has been compared to this generation's Jaws. That masterpiece made viewers afraid to go in the water, in the same way Nope made us tremble at the thought of just stepping outside. You can avoid the ocean, but you can’t outrun the unknown nature of the sky. This horror story is also about loss, childhood trauma, and the dangers of reckless entertainment that’s emotionally wrapped around a loving brother-sister bond.

Nope’s Cavity Colors collection will go up for pre-order on Tuesday, November 7 at 5 PM EST on their website. Until then, you can preview the collection below and stream Nope on Amazon Prime Video.

