Nope star Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah) partnered up with fashion designer Jide Osifeso to create new capsules inspired by Jordan Peele’s highly-anticipated alien movie. Designed by Osifeso, the capsules come with T-shirts, a hat, and sweatshirts, allowing fans to celebrate their love for horror in grand style.

Some T-shirts featured in the limited-edition capsule feature frames taken directly from Nope. On the back of each T-shirt, there’s info about Nope’s release; a stylized logo for the movie; the name of Peele’s producer, Monkeypaw; and, finally, the slogan “A bad miracle,” used to describe the concept behind the upcoming horror movie. The hat that comes in the capsule also reproduces the stylized Nope logo with the question: "What is a bad miracle?"

There’s also a T-shirt inspired by Haywood's Hollywood Horses, a fictional Black-owned horse training company that’ll be at the center of Nope. The movie stars Kaluuya and Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Alice) as two siblings who run the Haywood Ranch. In Nope, the two siblings will be witnesses to a dangerous paranormal event. However, instead of getting out of its way, they decide they can profit from it. The story will follow the siblings as they try to capture on video the proof they need to become the first humans to share authentic images of aliens. That’s easier said than done because the aliens can hide in clouds and kill living creatures without touching them, change the weather around their ships, and even hide in plain sight with some sort of cloaking technology.

Commenting on the new clothing partnership with Oifeso, Kaluuya said:

“There’s an evocative, understated power to Jide’s work that I’ve always admired. His designs are distinct, intimate and of impeccable quality. Above all, his clothing is always where we are, creating a bridge between the timely and the timeless. He was the perfect artist to create this limited-edition capsule for 'Nope' and we are blessed to have the opportunity to share with the world.”

Jide Osifeso also added:

“I love art that creates memories and that connects people to one another. Jordan Peele’s films do that for our culture, so it was an honor to work with Daniel to create this capsule for 'Nope'.”

Nope’s all-star ensemble cast also includes Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott, Brandon Perea, Barbie Ferreira, Terry Notary, Donna Mills, Jennifer Lafleur, Sophia Coto, and Keith David. Nope hits theaters on July 22. Nope capsules are available right now on the film’s official website. Check out the merchandise below: