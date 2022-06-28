A new exclusive poster for Dolby’s version of Jordan Peele’s Nope is ready to abduct your attention with a fancy suit that any rodeo announcer would die for. The new poster also teases the supernatural elements of Peele’s upcoming movie, which will follow two siblings who decided to make some extra cash after witnessing a supernatural event.

The new poster mimics the fabric of a shirt with multiple images embroidered in the cotton. The most prominent image, in the middle of the poster, depicts a classic spaceship beaming up a horse. As Nope’s previous trailer revealed, the film will deal with a series of paranormal events apparently caused by aliens, including the abduction of farm animals. While these elements pay homage to classic tropes of alien films, Peele also puts a unique twist on his upcoming movie by turning it into a story about people putting themselves in danger just to capture an image that would make them famous – and rich. It’s still early to say, but it looks like Nope's menacing “cloud” is also related to internet culture.

The new Dolby poster also uses red as its primary color. The choice seems connected to Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (Minari, Okja), who in Nope’s trailers is a rodeo announcer who’s often using a bright red shirt. Finally, the poster also serves as an excellent reminder that it won’t be long before we see Nope in theaters, as the movie becomes available next month.

Image via Universal

Nope stars Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah) and Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Alice) as two siblings who, instead of escaping supernatural events, try to make a profit from them. Nope’s all-star ensemble cast also includes Michael Wincott, Brandon Perea, Barbie Ferreira, Terry Notary, Donna Mills, Jennifer Lafleur, Sophia Coto, and Keith David.

As with his previous films, Get Out and Us, Peele directs from a script he wrote himself. While the idea of Peele tackling an alien horror movie is already intriguing enough to take us to the theater, we are all excited to see what exactly Nope is about. While Peele's previous movies were horror masterpieces, they also tackled critical social issues. Get Out, for instance, is all about racism and how supposedly positive stereotypes help to reproduce racial disparities. Us, in turn, deal with a social structure where people feel comfortable becoming their most hateful and destructive selves, all in the name of an illusion of division with “them.” It’s no wonder Peele is celebrated as one of the most important voices in recent cinema.

Nope hits theaters on July 22. Check out the new poster below.