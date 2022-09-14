Oscar-winning writer and director Jordan Peele's western-horror Nope received a special screening at the IMAX Cinesphere Theatre at Ontario Place during this year's Toronto International Film Festival. Having crossed over $150 million worldwide, the director's third feature film brought audiences back to the theaters in a huge way and earned respect among the cinephiles. With his atypical, genre-bending approach to horror since his freshman picture Get Out, and the gorgeous IMAX artistry of cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema, Nope has fans going back for multiple viewings with many noticing the movie was missing footage shown in the trailers. Rumors have begun to circulate over whether we'd be getting a prequel, sequel or something else. But what hasn't been mentioned is something Collider's Editor-in-Chief Steven Weintraub heard — Peele might be releasing a longer version of the movie.

Shortly after the IMAX presentation, Weintraub sat down with Peele and Hoytema for an exclusive interview and immediately asked them about this rumored extended cut of the film. Peele told him, "I can neither confirm nor deny anything of the sort. It's like, 'Oh, shit.' There's been a lot of response to people sort of finding things in the trailer that aren't in the actual movie. I can say, I do think people will see more in the future. That's kind of all I really can say. I'm hopeful."

He went on to say:

"There's a lot of in enthusiasm clearly to sort of dig into the layers of this film. And it's one of the things that I am most excited by, is that I think there's a sense that people do see that we haven't cheated, we've made a film that if you watch it, it's telling a story and the pieces of the puzzle that feel like they're missing upon another viewing, reveal themselves to not be missing. And so I'm very energized by the fact that people want more from this story."

Nope did indeed have layers upon layers. On top of the mysterious UFO plot line, Peele wove an entire backstory for Yeun's character, child actor turned amusement park owner Ricky "Jupe" Park, into the film. Not only was Park a central character, apart from Em (Keke Palmer) and O.J. (Daniel Kaluuya) being the film's focal point, but the enigmatic Antlers Holst (Michael Wincott) left audiences wondering if there was more to be told, as well as the bits from early trailers that didn't make it into the final product. All of this and there are still more questions to be answered, and more details being picked apart.

Prior to Nope's theatrical release, in an interview with Weintraub, Peele told him his assembly cut (which is where all the footage is included to begin the editing process) ran for "three hours and 45 minutes." Obviously the majority of the footage cut out of the movie was removed because it didn't work, but I'd wager there is some good stuff that didn't make the cut and maybe some of it is what fans could see down the road.

Written, directed, and produced by Peele, Nope stars Oscar winners Kaluuya and Yeun, as well as Palmer, Wincott, Brandon Perea, Keith David, Barbie Ferreira and Oz Perkins among others. The movie is executive produced by Robert Graf and Win Rosenfeld.

