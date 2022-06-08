As the release of Jordan Peele's next horror film Nope draws closer, viewers are being treated to some new content ahead of the movie. Yesterday, June 7, new character posters were released. Today, Universal Pictures has shared a featurette for the movie, describing it as "a cinematic event."

The featurette opens with brief footage of the movie, followed by narration from Peele noting how ambitious Nope is and the general idea he had going into it to pull it off. As the video continues, a montage begins highlighting behind-the-scenes footage of the production team filming, the actors, crew, and the various sets for the film. Throughout, a few scenes from the film itself are included. The video wraps up with a brief shot of Keith David and Daniel Kaluuya, followed by the release date.

While the featurette offers little footage from the film itself, it still provides some insight into how Peele and the rest of the crew went about getting many of the shots that viewers will see in the final product. And, as Peele states, the video also gives a glimpse at the ambition of the film from a few of the sets, stunts, and different effects, both practical and otherwise.

According to Universal, Nope follows "residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery." It stars Kaluuya, David, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Brandon Perea, Michael Wincott, Barbie Ferreira, Donna Mills, Terry Notary, Sophia Coto, and Jennifer Lefleur. Peele wrote and directed the film. Additionally, Peele and Ian Cooper produced under Monkeypaw Productions, with Robert Graf serving as executive producer.

Prior to Nope, Peele wrote and directed two horror films, Get Out and Us, both of which were lauded by critics and viewers. Get Out marked Peele's feature directorial debut, and also starred Kaluuya in a leading role. Get Out earned Peele the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, with Us receiving multiple nominations and wins for smaller-scale awards, including the NAACP Image Awards. Across his career, Peele has collaborated on other horror projects outside the aforementioned films, including the 2021 remake of Candyman, the HBO series Lovecraft Country (2020), and a new take on The Twilight Zone (2019-2020). Based on his credits and the already released footage, viewers can expect Nope to provide the same chills and thrills Peele has delivered in recent years.

Nope releases in theaters on July 22. Check out the featurette below: