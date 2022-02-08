Universal Pictures released a short teaser to announce that Jordan Peele’s NOPE will get its first trailer this Sunday during the Super Bowl. The next horror movie from the Oscar-winner filmmaker is being kept under wraps, with the upcoming trailer revealing what the film is actually about, and why there’s a strange cloud in its few official images.

The teaser mainly uses some of the most disturbing scenes from Peele’s last movies, Get Out and Us. With the scenes, Universal Pictures wants to remind fans of Peele's stature as one of the most influential voices in contemporary horror, and tease that whatever he’s cooking up next, it will surely scar us for life (again). The teaser also includes a few shots of people — including Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun, and Keke Palmer — looking up in total disbelief, which reinforces the idea of a menacing cloud above their heads. We still don’t know what exactly they're looking at, but we’ll hopefully find out when the trailer is released.

While we don’t know anything about NOPE's plot, we do know that Peele brought on cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema to shoot the film. Hoytema is Christopher Nolan's go-to cinematographer, having worked with the filmmaker on Interstellar, Dunkirk, Tenet, and the upcoming Oppenheimer. While both Get Out and Us are two of the most beautiful films of the last decade, NOPE promises to amp up Peele’s game, as the movie was shot on KODAK film, including 65mm film in IMAX format.

Peele won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for Get Out, his debut feature. Get Out also earned Peele an Oscar nomination for Best Director, while the movie also received nominations for Best Picture and Best Actor for Daniel Kaluuya. Unfortunately, the Academy Awards snubbed Us, but that doesn’t make Peele's second movie any less impressive. Like Get Out, Us uses horror to dive into the worst aspects of American culture, turning people into the biggest monster you can find.

NOPE's cast includes Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah), Keke Palmer (Hustlers), Steven Yeun (Minari), Barbie Ferreira (Euphoria), Brandon Perea (The OA), and Michael Wincott (Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves). Peele is also serving as producer on the project alongside Ian Cooper for Peele’s own production company Monkeypaw Productions.

Nope hits theaters on July 22, with a trailer premiering on Sunday. Check out the new teaser below:

