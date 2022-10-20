Jordan Peele is at his most broad and experimental as a filmmaker with his third neo-western film, Nope, adding to his already outstanding resume. And for the benefit of those who haven't seen the film yet or who simply wish to rewatch it, Universal Pictures has officially announced that the horror sci-fi film will be streaming exclusively on Peacock starting November 18. In addition, Peacock will oversee the creation of a new documentary about the film's production, featuring the actors and crew as well as behind-the-scenes material.

The Oscar-winning director is renowned for his growing list of compelling films under his direction. Because of Get Out and Us, the fans of all things horror have placed a lot of faith in Peele, and Nope certainly did not disappoint. The story revolves around ranch owners OJ and Emerald Haywood, who have inherited Haywood's Hollywood Horses after their father, Otis Haywood Sr., mysteriously died. After Otis' unexpected demise, the siblings have since carried the remaining responsibilities of their father, with financial dilemma at the forefront. However, the owner of the family-fun theme park and petting zoo, Jupiter's Claim, tries to make money off the enigmatic and sinister occurrences that the siblings discover above the clouds that will soon put the situation into a more chaotic course of events.

Peacock has a terrific horror collection in its library that will surely give you the chills, including Frankenstein, Werewolf of London, The Birds, Night of the Living Dead, The Thing, The Blair Witch Project, Saw, Drag Me To Hell, The Black Phone, and Halloween Ends. So, it comes as no small surprise that the streaming platform added Nope to its list of horror classics.

Peele reunites with Daniel Kaluuya, whom he worked with in the 2017 psychological horror film Get Out. Joining Kaluuya in the ensemble cast are Keke Palmer (Hustlers) and Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead). The blockbuster horror flick also includes Terry Notary (The Square), Devon Graye (I Don't Feel at Home in this World Anymore), Donna Mills (Knots Landing), Eddie Jemison (Ocean's 11), and Wrenn Schmidt (Euphoria). Apart from directing and writing Nope, Peele produced the film alongside Ian Cooper (Candyman), with Robert Graf (The Tragedy of Macbeth) and Win Rosenfeld (Wendell & Wild) executive producing.

Nope will stream exclusively on Peacock on November 18.