When a movie distributed by Universal Pictures includes a theme park in its story, it’s only natural to then relocate and rebuild that theme park as an attraction, and that’s exactly what Universal Studios Hollywood did with Nope. On its surface, the sci-fi/horror flick follows two ranch-owning siblings (played by Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer) who attempt to capture and sell video evidence of a UFO, but in the hands of a filmmaker like Jordan Peele, nothing is ever what it initially seems and there is so much more meaning to it all, the deeper you dig.

That being said, it’s quite cool that the nostalgic small-time theme park owned by Ricky “Jupe” Park (played by Steven Yeun) has been transported from the Hollywood production to the Hollywood theme park for guests to experience, either via the tram with general admission or with a more detailed look on foot with the VIP Tour. Prior to its official opening, Collider got the opportunity to check out every nook, cranny, and Easter egg of the very detailed set and to chat 1-on-1 with Jon Corfino, Vice President of Universal Creative, about how everything for this new permanent attraction came together.

Collider: How did this attraction come about?

JON COFRINO: Jupiter’s Claim is one of the most pivotal sets from Jordan Peele’s latest movie, Nope. It’s where a lot of very interesting things happen in the film. The fun part for all of us [at the theme park] is that it just came out perfectly.

What goes into figuring out how best to create an experience, knowing that most people will only ever see the sets from the tram?

COFRINO: It’s what we do. If you take a look at it, what we’re committed to is always that level of authenticity and bringing people behind the scenes. Whether it’s with Robert Zemeckis and Back to the Future or Steven Spielberg and War of the Worlds, it’s about how we can take people through and show them that snapshot, or more than a snapshot, maybe that 30 seconds of authenticity perfectly recreated. This one was a little bit different because we really just took it exactly from where it was in Agua Dulce and brought it back to life, with the help of Jordan and production people. It was a tremendous collaboration.

How do you ensure that every detail is exact? You can look in the windows of some of the structures and there are so many little things to see, everywhere.

COFRINO: We also work with the set designer and production designer. I work very closely with the filmmaker and set designer to recreate the authenticity. These are the literal sets, lifted from the location and transported here. We were fortunate because we had the props already, so we didn’t have to go out and recreate them, or anything like that. We worked directly with them here on site. Jordan had his entire team here. They’ve touched it and felt it. It’s their vision.

You have to take into account that not everyone will have seen the movie when they experience Jupiter’s Claim. How does that play into making sure everyone has a full experience?

COFRINO: It comes back to that level of authenticity. These days, maybe not everybody has even seen Back to the Future. Hopefully, the experience will inspire you to go see the movie again, or to see it for the first time. But having the opportunity to open this to the public day-and-date with the feature is a really unique opportunity.

Do you have a favorite aspect of this whole area?

COFRINO: Honestly, I remember going to Agua Dulce that first time and seeing all of it, having it come completely to life like this really my favorite part. It comes back to brand integrity. You just have to be on point, and it’s just really fun.

Because this is outdoors, how is weather taken into account? How does that affect things, as far as making sure the sets hold up?

COFRINO: This is a permanent attraction, so it has to hold up. We’re out here on all of our sets, making sure, every day, that we do check and that everything is up to snuff.

What would you say guests should look out for, on their tram ride through Jupiter’s Claim?

COFRINO: What’s fun about it is that there are Easter eggs. That’s what makes it a repeatable experience. When you come through, there’s just so much to see, and on the studio tour, you maybe don’t capture it all, so you go through again. And then, if you decide to go see the movie, you’ll understand why a certain thing is important. There are all these little details throughout. When you see the movie, you’ll learn about the characters that actually inhabit Jupiter’s Claim, and that run it and own it, and their backstory and why they’re involved in it. That’s the thing about Jordan and his storytelling, and he’s been terrifically supportive of all of this.

