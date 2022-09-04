Even with the domestic box office numbers on a disappointing decline as summer ends, the spectacle of Jordan Peele’s extraordinary third film Nope continues to draw crowds to the theaters. This week, the modern horror icon’s acclaimed sci-fi thriller surpassed the $150 million worldwide milestone, settling at $159 million at the global box office today.

Since the mysterious UFO story hit theaters in late July, genre fans and audiences dedicated to Peele kept it in the limelight, comparing the film to his previous successes including the 2017 hit Get Out and 2019’s harrowing Us. The director-writer-producer’s latest film was killing it in local box offices, and as it started opening up in theaters overseas, the movie’s profits naturally increased as the audience for Nope grows. Even with Nope tracking behind the uber success of Peele’s previous projects, the mysterious film is still holding its own – even as Top Gun: Maverick dominates the box office and continues breaking records.

Nope reunites Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah, Queen & Slim) with Peele for the first time since his starring role in Get Out. He stars alongside Keke Palmer (Alice, Hustlers) as the dynamic brother and sister duo, OJ and Em Haywood, who are Hollywood horse trainers that witness a mysterious, yet sinister event that rains down on them from the skies above their ranch and the surrounding town. Things get even more strange and abnormal as they cross paths with the owner of an adjacent Old West theme park and former child star, Ricky 'Jupe' Park – played by Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (Okja, The Walking Dead) – who is also witnessing the otherworldly phenomenon.

Alongside the main trio of Kaluuya, Palmer, and Yeun, the rest of Nope’s all-star ensemble cast includes Michael Wincott, Brandon Perea, Barbie Ferreira, Terry Notary, Donna Mills, Jennifer Lafleur, Sophia Coto, and Keith David. Produced by Ian Cooper and Peele for Monkeypaw Productions, Nope has been well received since its July 22 release, currently sitting at a critic rating of 83% on Rotten Tomatoes even as it has become available for VOD. Collider's own Ross Bonaime gave the film an "A-" in his review, describing Nope as "yet another ingenious tale" from Peele.

Nope is still in theaters in the United States in addition to its more recent worldwide release. Check out the trailer for Peele’s newest thriller below: