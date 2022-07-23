Proving to be every bit a spectacle that Oscar-winning writer and director Jordan Peele intended it to be, Nope is forecasted to top the domestic box office charts on its opening weekend. Beaming in a projected $44.5 million, over half of the production cost, the Universal picture will mark Peele's third consecutive film debut at the top. One could say that Peele got his Oprah shot.

Ahead of Nope's opening weekend, the sci-fi horror pulled an impressive $6.4 million on Thursday previews alone. After the ramped-up marketing and Peele's signature air of mystery, audiences were clearly curious as to what this so-called spectacle was all about. With a domestic opening across 3,785 theaters, early projections for Peele's third feature predicted somewhere in the $45 to $60 million range. Before Sunday's totals, Nope is sitting just a fraction below at the projected net of $44.5 million.

As far as summer blockbusters go, the horror crowd has stayed ready to show up and out for Peele since his first film, 2017's Get Out. Unknown as a filmmaker at the time, Get Out opened to $33.7 million, putting Nope's box office bag just over those earnings, but well behind the debut weekend of his 2019 sophomore horror Us, which snagged a whopping $71.1 million. In order to maintain the momentum, Nope will be relying on reviews from critics and audiences in the following weeks. While his previous films made well over their production costs in both openings weekends, Nope cost significantly more at $68 million, due to the use of IMAX cameras and the intentional theme of being a cinematic spectacle. Still, audiences did not disappoint, and Nope made over half of the costs in profit.

With less of the intrigue behind the elusive marketing, the weeks to come will rely largely on word-of-mouth, and in that respect the criticisms have been somewhat divisive. While the horror genre is notorious for dipping in reviews, Peele's third film is ranking significantly lower than his previous two, teetering at 82% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and earning a "B" with Cinema Score. For reference, Get Out reigns as Peele's most successful film to date at a near-perfect 98% with RT and an "A-" Cinema Score, while Us has a 93% with RT and a B Cinema Score.

Peele's eerie marketing may have been a double-edged sword with audience feedback being as divided as it is. While many fans flocked to the theater expecting more of the director's previous style, Nope leans more towards science fiction than abject horror. Performances by the cast deliver, but while some critics find the film lacking in plot, the cinematography and themes, as well as how the characters interact with each other and the film's otherworldly antagonist, are what push Peele's unique storyline.

Nope stars Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Oscar-winner Steven Yeun, Brandon Perea, Michael Wincott, Barbie Ferreira and more.

See the spectacle for yourself. Nope is available in IMAX, and in theaters now. Check out the trailer below: