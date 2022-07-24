After a two-year slump, people are once again filling the seats of theaters across the globe in a sweeping return to the cinema. After what's become a struggle between multiple streaming services offering VOD, and some production companies opting for that route, directors like Jordan Peele are working hard to keep the magic of cinema alive. With his recent third feature film Nope, Peele made it a point, during the writing and filming process to make his sci-fi summer blockbuster an IMAX spectacle, in keeping with the movie's theme. With a resounding "yes," Nope is leading IMAX numbers, pulling in a $9 million global weekend.

Films are being made specifically for IMAX screens, from the enormity of Joseph Kosinski's Top Gun: Maverick becoming the ninth highest grossing film in history to Christopher Nolan's affinity for the big, big screen and his highly-anticipated biopic Oppenheimer set for the summer of 2023. This year, the IMAX sweetheart is Peele's earth-invasion subgenre Nope, which was intentionally shot with IMAX cameras. According to Universal Pictures, Nope stacked up $5.2 million in IMAX box office alone, totaling 11.8% of the domestic cumulations, garnered from only 403 IMAX screens. These reports are from opening weekend alone. While international markets won't catch a glimpse of this out-of-this-world spectacle until mid-August, Peele's spectacle will continue accumulating across North America throughout the week.

CEO of IMAX, Rich Gelfond, had high praise, saying:

“It’s incredibly gratifying to see a visionary like Jordan Peele, who represents a new generation of filmmakers, use our technology in pioneering ways and create an experience meant to be seen in IMAX. Our impressive share of NOPE’s debut demonstrates once again that as the best filmmakers in the world lean into our technology, fans are taking note and responding at the box office.”

Other notable IMAX earnings include Disney's MCU all-star Thor: Love and Thunder hammering out another $950 thousand across 275 IMAX screenings, rounding out the global cume to $38 million, and Paramount's highest grossing film Top Gun: Maverick soars past $98 million in IMAX globally, reaching new heights of $850 thousand in the past weekend over 148 international screens. Additionally, the South Korean sci-fi fantasy Alienoid opened to $350 thousand in only 18 IMAX showings, becoming the fourth-highest IMAX opening for a Korean film ever; and Super Lion's Detectives vs. Sleuths drops $850 thousand in China, bolstering the total to $4.4 million. This coming week will see Alibaba Pictures' Moon Man across China's screenings and Lotte Entertainment's Hansan: The Emergence of Dragons lighting up IMAX in South Korea. Universal's Jurassic World Dominion will be taking over its long-awaited opening in Japan this Friday.

Nope stars Oscar-winners Daniel Kaluuya and Steven Yeun, Keke Palmer, Brandon Perea, Barbie Ferreira, Keith David and more. The film is in theaters and IMAX now.