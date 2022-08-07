Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Nope.

Fan theories are one of many double-edged swords in the world of film and television. While there's no problem with fans speculating on the plot or characters within a film, more often than not those expectations end up setting impossibly high standards. And if those standards aren't met, an audience can rebel against a film. Take the speculation around WandaVision, or the divided reaction to The Matrix Resurrections. And now Jordan Peele's latest film, Nope, has entered this arena.

Keeping in line with his previous films Get Out and Us, Peele kept many of the details of Nope to himself. This led fans to speculate wildly — especially when the teaser trailer and poster showcased an ominous cloud hanging over the Haywood ranch where most of the film takes place. Reddit immediately became awash in theories, many of which range from plausible to outlandish. Here's a rundown of all the theories fans came up with, and how close they were to the original film.

The Film's Title Is Secretly An Acronym

When the first official teaser trailer for Nope debuted during the Super Bowl, many fans (correctly) assumed that the film had something to do with aliens. This led film lovers (yours truly included) to believe that the title was secretly an acronym for "Not Of Planet Earth," in reference to extraterrestrials visiting mankind. However, Peele revealed the true meaning of the title during Universal Pictures' presentation at this year's CinemaCon. "I love a rapt audience saying, 'Nope!' or, 'Get out the house!' I love to encourage that interaction because that's what's giving the audience a unique experience," he explained. "Rollercoasters aren't fun alone. Being scared isn't fun alone. You need that energy." Given the thrills and chills that are present throughout Get Out and Us, this makes perfect sense.

Aliens Are Here To Replace The Population

Image via Universal Pictures

Speaking of Get Out and Us, one Reddit user put forth the theory that the aliens in the film were here to replace mankind. Their reasoning: Get Out had a conspiracy where Black men and women had their minds and bodies hijacked by wealthy white people, and Us featured a family coming face to face with their murderous doubles. It would also fit Peele's habit of paying homage to classic horror and sci-fi films, in this case Invasion of the Body Snatchers. This wasn't the case, as there was only one alien: the massive and malevolent Jean Jacket, which consumed anything that looked at it directly. And that wasn't even the biggest twist: Jean Jacket's "UFO" shape is mere camouflage — its true form represents an angel as depicted in the Bible.

It Was All A Hallucination

Image via Universal

Another Reddit user said that the aliens were probably not real, but rather a mass hallucination of sorts due to a gas leak or a government experiment. While Us did reveal that the Tethered were part of a government experiment, the idea of Nope being a major hoax sounds like a cop-out. Not to mention the fact that viewers would have eithe beenr extremely disappointed or drawn unflattering comparisons between Peele and Christopher Nolan, given the latter's tendency for playing with perception in films including Inception and The Prestige. No, Jean Jacket is real — and all too deadly. Peele does play with audience expectations by teasing a group of aliens walking among us... only to reveal that they're kids in costumes.

The Aliens Are Here To Help Us

Image via Universal

This theory is the most interesting one, by far. A user thought that aliens would come to Earth to help mankind and humanity, unfortunately, would perceive them as a threat. Given Peele's penchant for layering messages into his films, and tackling a reboot of The Twilight Zone, it's not entirely unlikely that he would have gone this route. However, that isn't the case. Jean Jacket just views humanity as a massive buffet. And if anything, the humans view it as a golden ticket: both OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and Em (Keke Palmer) try to snag a picture of the extraterrestrial in order to make money to save their family ranch, and Ricky "Jupe" Park (Steven Yeun) attempting to lure the creature in for a live show at his theme park — both of which have devastating results.

Soylent Green Is Horses — I Mean, People

Image via Universal

By far, the wildest theories circled the horses that the Haywoods train and loan out to Hollywood productions. One fan said that aliens would wind up transforming human beings into horses. Another said that the aliens would transform horses into humanoid abominations — and that said abominations would rebel against their human masters. The horses in Nope...are just horses. However, they play a major role throughout the story, as Jupe uses them for bait for Jean Jacket and OJ actually outraces the massive extraterrestrial on horseback.