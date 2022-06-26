A brand-new featurette for Jordan Peele's upcoming horror thriller Nope has been released by Universal Pictures. The new featurette sits down with the writer-director as well as the film's stars, Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah), Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Alice), as the trio discusses the connection between the two lead characters: the brother and sister duo of OJ and Em. The film will follow this pair of siblings who witness some sort of "mysterious and abnormal event" that descends upon their ranch and the surrounding town.

The featurette was released on Universal Pictures' official YouTube channel and gives audiences a feel for the dynamic that can be expected between the two leads. "This Film's about many things, but in its core it is about a brother and sister: OJ and Emerald," said Peele in the opening of the video.

Kaluuya provides some insight into OJ's character, who is described as the "one who stayed behind" to watch over the Haywood Ranch, the only Black-owned horse training ranch in Hollywood and the pair's family ranch. OJ is described as someone whose life is "unraveling," which is when his sister reenters his life, who he sees as not helping on the ranch. Palmer then explains to the viewer a little about Em, who she describes as someone who "doesn't really have a lot going on, doesn't really know what she is talking about, but has charisma but doesn't really know where she is going." The dynamic here is spoken plainly by Palmer as she explains that while their connection is still close, they don't really realize how close that connection is until "shit really hits the fan."

Image via Universal

Peele goes on to praise Kaluuya, calling him his "all-time favorite actor" and speaks highly of his ability to push Peele and "unlock further things about the character." He also speaks of the spark that Palmer brings to her role and how she just "crushes" it. Peele also explains the film's goal of showing these characters going from not being able to connect to each other to the pair "acknowledging that they have always seen each other."

Alongside Kaluuya, Palmer, the film will also star Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (Minari, Okja) along with the rest of the all-star ensemble cast including the likes of Michael Wincott, Brandon Perea, Barbie Ferreira, Terry Notary, Donna Mills, Jennifer Lafleur, Sophia Coto, and Keith David. The film is produced by Ian Cooper (Us, Candyman) and Peele for Monkeypaw Productions. The film will be released by Universal Pictures worldwide.

Nope is set to arrive in theaters worldwide on July 22, 2022. You can check out the new featurette for the upcoming film down below: