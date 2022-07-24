Jordan Peele's much anticipated third film Nope finally arrived in theaters. Just a few days after its debut, Peele shared the sitcom intro for Nope's fictional TV series Gordy's Home!. Based on the intro, the sitcom follows the Houston family, including Mikey Houston who's played by a child version of Ricky "Jupe" Park. The adult Jupe is played by Steven Yeun.

The intro kicks off with a rocket launch and the family (chimp included) walking through a park as the music begins, followed by the show's title card. As the intro continues, viewers are introduced to the Houstons -- Brett, Margaret, Haley, and Mikey -- and their actor counterparts. Accompanied by Gowan's "(You're A) Strange Animal)," the intro gives brief but informative glimpses of the characters and their daily lives, showcasing a family dynamic both humorous and a bit stressful. The intro concludes with Mikey and the chimp stargazing with a telescope, a final shot that further emphasizes the importance of space and astronomy to the family (and fitting for Nope's premise).

Nope follows siblings OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and Emerald Haywood (Keke Palmer) who set out to become the first people to capture video proof of UFOs after their father (Keith David) dies in a freak accident. Their endeavor isn't an easy one as things begin to quickly go downhill. Palmer, Kaluuya, Yeun, David, Brandon Perea, Michael Wincott, Barbie Ferreira, Terry Notary, Donna Mills, Jennifer Lafleur, and Sophia Coto also star.

The Gordy's Home! intro is the latest addition to Nope's marketing and is the third Jupe-centric item following the Jupiter's Claim website and the Jupiter's Claim amusement park, which is now an attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood. The film also moved into the VR gaming space with Meta and Horizon Worlds. Kaluuya and fashion designer Jide Osifeso recently partnered on a fashion line inspired by Nope.

Though Nope has only been out for less than a week, many early reactions praised the film for its unique experience, spectacle, and blend of genres. In his review, Collider's Ross Bonamie describes Nope as Peele's "most flat-out entertaining film," praising both Peele's knack for storytelling and the performances of the actors. Box office wise, Nope grossed $6.4 million in Thursday previews, with the weekend gross currently sitting at $44 million in the domestic box office, placing Nope's earnings between Us ($71.1. million during opening weekend) and Peele's directorial debut Get Out ($33.7 million during opening weekend).

Nope is now playing in theaters. Check out the Gordy's Home! clip below: