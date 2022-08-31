Nope is a true spectacle. The extraordinary third film from writer-director-producer Jordan Peele serves as an examination, appreciation, and critique of our human desire to explore such visual delights, even or especially when it leads to one's demise, and it's appropriately a movie that you can't look away from. It's a film that demands your attention and demands to be seen on the biggest screen possible, and the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) will honor this new film's desire to awe and disturb. Namely, this summer's blockbuster event will receive a special IMAX screening at the IMAX Cinesphere Theatre at Ontario Place, allowing audiences to watch (or rewatch) this movie the way that it's meant to be seen.

As THR reported, Nope will be added to this year's festivities as part of this special screening, which will also include a Q&A session with the filmmaker. Filmed using special IMAX cameras, this new movie was designed for IMAX, and this festival presentation will give audiences perhaps one last chance to see the hit film in the best visual presentation. In fact, IMAX screenings accounted for over a third of Nope's big opening weekend, showcasing how much it factored in the movie's marketing.

As a filmmaker who constantly mends genres and defies expectations with his work, Peele continues to earn acclaim for his impressively constructed movies, demonstrating an intricate level of thoughtfulness and inventiveness that can seem all-too-rare in today's movie landscape. Certainly, along with his Oscar-winning debut film, Get Out, and his exceptional sophomore feature, Us, Peele keeps surprising and impressing audiences with his awe-inspiring work. This new film is far from an exception in that regard.

Starring Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as a pair of ranch-inheriting siblings who honor the tradition of their elders by trying to capture a mysterious phenomena creature on film, Nope proved to be Peele's most ambitious and audacious film to date, showcasing the actor-turned-director's desire to push himself and his scope and continue crafting remarkably singular works that can only come from his own vision. It is also the type of movie that rewards deep analysis and multiple rewatches — a sentiment that TIFF's CEO, Cameron Bailey, certainly agrees with. The festival director said as much in a recent statement: "Nope, like all of Jordan Peele's brilliant films, invites and rewards repeat viewings."

Grossing nearly $150 million at the global box office, Nope remains one of the highest-grossing films of the summer, and with good reason, too. Certainly, as noted earlier, this is exactly the sort of movie that rewards your time. It lingers in your brain and requires you to watch it over and over again to appreciate the depths and intricacies that Peele puts into his latest film. TIFF will continue to honor that investment with this special showing, which grants audiences another chance to marvel at its grand spectacle.

