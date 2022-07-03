Prolific filmmaker and actor Jordan Peele has shared a new website promoting his upcoming horror movie Nope via Twitter. The website is called Jupiter's Claim and depicts a fictional amusement park of sorts. Jupiter's Claim will be featured heavily in Nope. The site plays it very straight, making it seem like it really is the official website for a real amusement park, but as a viewer lingers on the site, things take a dark ominous vibe. Nope is the third feature film written and directed by Jordan Peele after Get Out and Us, and it will be released theatrically this month.

When a viewer first enters the site, they will see a mountainside amusement park that emulates a western town from long ago. Ticket stands can be spotted, but not many rides. The music is cheery at first but soon turns dark as the bright sunny sky becomes an ominous dark blue. Soon, text pops up that reads "This is Jupe’s place, and he welcomes you with open arms. Here at Jupiter’s Claim, there are horses to behold, a general store to visit, and the Sundae Saloon to knock back a few spirits. While you’re here, don’t forget to collect your Jupe Jangle for the most revealing attraction: The Winkin' Well—where every conceivable wish could come true."

Before the cheery mood changes drastically on the homepage, viewers can check out different hubs at the top of the screening. These hubs include Bank, which brings the viewers to the fictional bank of Jupiter's Claim and enables visitors to play a game and win "Jangle." Other links at the top of the screen include Theatre, which will show visitors the poster for a fictional movie called Kid Sheriff, and Winkin’ Well, which features ominous music and a chance to "crank" the well for a certain amount of "Jangle." The other three tabs consist of General Store, Star Lasso, and P.O. Box, where you can "Send a Postcard."

Nope's plot is still being kept mostly under wraps, but trailers suggest the film is about an alien invasion since footage of a classic U.F.O. has been shown in several trailers. The film stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as a brother and sister duo who own a California horse ranch and become witnesses to strange objects raining down from the sky. Nope is rated R by the MPAA for language throughout and some violence/bloody images.

Nope will be released theatrically on July 22 before becoming available to stream on Peacock later on in the year. In the meantime, fans of Peele can keep themselves busy by exploring Jupiter's Claim. Check out the trailer for Nope down below.