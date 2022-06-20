The terrifying thrillers from writer-director Jordan Peele have been revered due, in large part,to their ability to really draw viewers into their worlds and truly get that feeling of uneasy dread to creep through your body. If his previous works like Get Out and Us are anything to go by, then it would be fair to say that type of engrossing experience can be expected for his upcoming film Nope. With the film taking place on a ranch and Peele's fantastic presentation, it is likely that the only way to feel more sucked into the film would be if you watched it at an actual ranch. Well, as a part of their 25th Anniversary Rolling Roadshow celebration, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will be doing just that as they host a special showing of the film at Sunset Ranch Hollywood.

This special showing of the upcoming film will be held on Monday, July 25 and will give guests an experience that includes hiking in the Hollywood Hills as well as the chance to ride horseback to the Hollywood sign and stunning photo ops. Those who partake in the event will also receive exclusive content before the film, as well as food and drinks inspired by the film, free commemorative gifts, and "fun surprises." The screening will then begin around 8:45pm and will take place within a horse corral surrounded by 70+ horses in stables. “Signature events like these are always energizing for the whole team,” said Shelli Taylor, CEO of Alamo Drafthouse. “Creating memorable experiences while celebrating films from exciting artists like Jordan Peele is what we’re all about. It’s what has enabled us to thrive and expand for 25 years.”

In honor of Nope’s release, Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas will also offer a limited-time menu inspired by the southwest setting of the film. These menu items include things such as Sheriff’s Office Pork Belly Pizza, Haywood Ranch Cowboy Dip, and two signature cocktails, Skyy Dancer Lemonade, and Blood Rain Skyy Punch. The new themed menu will be available at all Alamo Drafthouse locations starting a week ahead of the film's premiere on July 14th.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: ‘Nope’ Teaser Gives a Resounding “Hell No” to the Monster Haunting Jordan Peel’s Latest Horror Film

This showing of Nope is just one stop on the 25th Anniversary Rolling Roadshow cross-country tour, with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and the Lincoln Park Zoo partnering together for a stop in Chicago with a showing of Disney's The Lion King in the newly renovated Pepper Family Wildlife Center just a few feet away from a pride of African lions with views from all angles, including overhead skylights. This will be held on Friday, September 16. In November 2022, Chicago will also become a place where Alamo Drafthouse will be setting up a new theater with Alamo Drafthouse Wrigleyville. “We’ve got so much cool stuff in store for you this year,” says Tim League, Alamo Drafthouse co-founder and Executive Chairman. “These events are more than just a celebration of our anniversary, they’re an expression of our love for film, that same love we’ve shared with our guests for 25 years.”

Daniel Kaluuya returns to a Peele project once again in the starring role in Nope. He will star alongside Keke Palmer as Jimmy and Jill Haywood, farmers who witness some sort of "mysterious and abnormal event" that descends upon their ranch and the surrounding town. Steven Yeun will also appear in a starring role in the film. Alongside Kaluuya, Palmer, and Yeun, the rest of the all-star ensemble cast includes Michael Wincott, Brandon Perea, Barbie Ferreira, Terry Notary, Donna Mills, Jennifer Lafleur, Sophia Coto, and Keith David. Peele also serves as a producer on the project alongside Ian Cooper for Monkeypaw Productions.

Nope is set to arrive in theaters worldwide on July 22, 2022. You can learn more about the Alamo Drafthouse special showing on July 25 as well as purchase tickets for the event here.