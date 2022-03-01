It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a … horse suspended in the air? Yep! That’s exactly what we're seeing in a new poster for Jordan Peele’s NOPE. The freshly shared image is further solidifying what the film’s trailer shed light on. We know the story will center around the Haywood Ranch — “the only black owned horse trainers in Hollywood” — and this poster makes it look like we will see the ranch’s pride and joy animals be lifted to new heights, quite literally.

Along with the stallion, some alien plush dolls (which were also featured for a split second in the trailer), eyeglasses, and discs make an appearance in the shot as they are gathered into the sky. Below the stars and ominous funnel clouds, the poster confirms that we will be in for an eye dazzling spectacle, as the film was shot with IMAX cameras.

Following the success of his hit films Get Out and Us, fans everywhere have been waiting to see what the King of Horror comes up with next. By the looks of it, NOPE is sure to bring the same suspenseful eeriness the director is known for to an entirely new scare-based universe. The Oscar winning filmmaker has once again teamed up with fellow Oscar achiever Daniel Kaluuya, along with new-to-the-Peele-world stars Keke Palmer and Oscar nominee Steven Yeun to bring the unseen terror in the sky to audiences everywhere. Along with the three stars, the film will also feature an ensemble cast that includes Michael Wincott and Brandon Perea.

Image via Universal

RELATED: ‘NOPE’: Jordan Peele’s Next Film Releases First Footage Ahead of Super Bowl Trailer

Peele wrote the film, which means it is certain to have the smart and witty dialogue paired with a deep dive into the most terrible sides of humanity that the creative is known for. Peele also produced the film alongside Ian Cooper for Monkeypaw Productions. On the side of his latest horror feature, Peele has had his hands full this year, producing and lending his vocal talents to the upcoming stop-motion film Wendell & Wild. Starring alongside his longtime friend and collaborator, Keegan-Michael Key, the film will feature the two as demon brothers trapped inside a boombox.

While NOPE will hit theaters everywhere on July 22, fans have some waiting to do before they’ll receive answers. The good news is that with the waiting, comes opportunities to see more teaser content dropped. Check out the all new poster below:

Image via Universal Pictures

Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Wraps Filming Oscar-nominated cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema was recently announced as a collaborator on the project.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email