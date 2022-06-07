This Summer, Jordan Peele returns to the big screen with his latest horror film, Nope. Ahead of the film's July release, new character posters have been released.

The posters feature Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Oscar-nominee Steven Yeun, Brandon Perea, and Michael Wincott. Each person is set in front of a deep blue night sky featuring stars and ominous-looking clouds. All the characters look up at an unknown object with expressions of curiosity mixed with a bit of fear and worry. Along with each poster, the film's official Twitter account shared animated versions with each character moving into their respective poses but shot from a high angle. Though the posters give nothing away regarding whatever mysterious object the characters observe, the trailer suggests it's some kind of extraterrestrial threat and a big one at that.

Plot details about Nope remain scant and largely under wraps. The logline per Universal Pictures reveals that the film follows the "residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery." It stars Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah), Palmer (Hustlers), Yeun (Minari), Perea (The OA), Wincott (Westworld), and Barbie Ferreira (Euphoria). Other cast members include Donna Mills, Terry Notary, Keith David, Sophia Coto, and Jennifer Lafleur. Peele wrote and directed the film; additionally, Peele and Ian Cooper produced under Monkeypaw Productions, with Robert Graf serving as executive producer.

Nope marks the third film directed by Peele; his prior horror films Get Out, and Us, were both critical and commercial darlings. While Peele has several writing credits, largely across television, he earned the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Get Out, which marked his feature directorial debut. He also received multiple nominations and wins for smaller-scale awards for Us including the Black Reel Awards, the NAACP Image Awards, and the MTV Movie & TV Awards, among others. Peele's additional credits include executive producing shows such as Lovecraft Country, co-writing and producing the 2021 remake of Candyman, and creating and writing the 2019-2020 iteration of The Twilight Zone. Given the suspense and horror nature of the three projects and Peele's own features, Nope will fit right in with the rest of his repertoire. Additionally, Nope boasts another all-star cast from Peele to help elevate the story.

Nope will be released in theaters on July 22. Check out the character posters below:

Also take a look at the Social media posters below: