The Movie Pictures Association of America has finally rated Jordan Peele’s highly-anticipated horror movie, Nope. And, surprising absolutely no one, Nope got R-rated for violence, bloody images, and strong language throughout the film, the same reasons that gave Get Out and Us the same rating.

While Peele’s previous films were far from being a gore fest, each feature had its fair share of shocking imagery to help build their meaning. Get Out deals with a group of people who perform invasive surgical procedures to transfer their conscience to Black people’s bodies. As for Us, the movie imagines an underground society made of copies of every existent human, forced to eat only raw meat and subject to all the wounds their tethered counterpart suffers. The movie also deals with the tethered beings' bloody revolution, as everyone has to fight against themselves with all the weapons they can get their hands on.

Audiences were already expecting Nope to follow the same path as its predecessors. There’s not much blood and violence in Nope’s previous trailers. Still, since the movie seems to be about people who put themselves in danger for online fame and fortune, there’s very little chance every character in the movie will remain alive when the credits roll. Besides that, Nope is Peele’s take on the classic alien invasion trope, complete with spaceships stealing farm animals. So, we can expect some bloody encounters between humans and extraterrestrial beings.

Nope stars Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah) and Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Alice) as two siblings who, instead of escaping supernatural events, try to make a profit from them. The story will follow the siblings as they try to capture on video the proof they need to become the first humans to share authentic images of aliens, a dangerous affair that will put their lives in danger. As the trailers reveal, the aliens hidden in the clouds can kill living creatures without touching them, change the weather around their ships, and even hide in plain sight with some sort of cloaking technology. That will surely make the siblings' quest harder than they can imagine.

Nope’s all-star ensemble cast also includes Steven Yeun , Michael Wincott, Brandon Perea, Barbie Ferreira, Terry Notary, Donna Mills, Jennifer Lafleur, Sophia Coto, and Keith David.

Nope hits theaters on July 22.