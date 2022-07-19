Jordan Peele's name has become synonymous with jaw-dropping and creative horror films like Get Out and Us, so it should come as no surprise that his next venture as a writer-director has been met with rave reviews from critics. Nope is set to blend horror with sci-fi and mystery when it officially premieres in theaters later this month, and if the first handful of trailers were any indication—it's going to be an unforgettable movie-going experience.

After a freak accident that kills their father, siblings OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and Emerald Haywood (Keke Palmer) attempt to become the first people to capture video evidence of unidentified flying objects, so they can profit off of their personal tragedy. Once they cross paths with Angel Torres (Brandon Perea) and documentarian Antlers Holst (Michael Wincott) things start to spiral out of control. Based on the trailers which, admittedly, don't give a lot away, it seems like the aliens they encounter are able to cloak themselves in the sky—leading to lots of ominous clouds hovering over the isolated western community they live in. Nope also stars Steven Yeun, Barbie Ferreira, Terry Notary, Donna Mills, Jennifer Lafleur, Sophia Coto, and Keith David.

Collider's own Perri Nemiroff gave Nope a rave review, praising it as a "trippy, terrifying sci-fi Western that also rocks a fascinating collision of big screen and real-world spectacle." While Steve Weintraub opted to focus on the cinematography of Hoyte Van Hoytema to avoid spoiling any aspect of the film.

Image via Universal

RELATED: 9 Movies Like ‘Nope’ to Watch For More Strange Anomalies and Twisted Horror

Many critics like Heather Wixson and Nigel Smith focused on the "spectacle" of the film, with Wixson highlighting that the film also focused on the "Hollywood reckoning" angle of it.

Shannon McGrew described it as "otherworldly" and "indescribable," which really builds the anticipation for how Nope may be an entirely different brand of horror for Peele, off the heels of Get Out and Us. Combined with Chris Killian's reaction to its "terrifying" angle, it's safe to say that Peele is still at the top of the list of horror maestros.

While many critics seem to love what Peele has done with Nope, a few cited it as the weakest in his filmography, including Sharronda Williams who was left "disappointed" and "frustrated" by it. This may be in line with Simon Thompson's claim that this would be Peele's most "divisive vision yet."

Some critics, like Ron Seoul-Oh focused on specific performances including Kaluuya and Palmer's sibling bond, and Yeun and Perea.

Find out for yourself if Nope lives up to expectations when it arrives in theaters on July 22. Check out the trailer below: