You will be able to visit theme park Jupiter's Claim right after watching the movie.

Universal Studios Hollywood announced today that Jordan Peele fans and horror movie fans, in general, will now have more than the premiere of Nope to look forward to. The upcoming and highly anticipated new film by the Academy Award-winning director is set to become a new attraction on the world-famous Studio Tour. The attraction lets visitors immerse themselves in the expansive world of Nope – which we still know little about, but it certainly is epic in scale.

The attraction recreates the Jupiter’s Claim theme park set, which was elaborated by production designer and Emmy nominee Ruth De Jong (Oppenheimer) – or rather, the set is rebuilt since it was carefully disassembled after Nope wrapped filming and transported to Universal Studios Hollywood, where it was reconstructed and keeps original props and details from the movie.

In the story, Jupiter’s Claim is set in Southern California’s Santa Clarita Valley. The family-friendly theme park is predicated on the whitewashed history and aesthetics of the California Gold Rush. Owned and operated with evangelical pride by former child star Ricky “Jupe” Park (Steven Yeun), Jupiter’s Claim becomes a pivotal location as siblings OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and Emerald (Keke Palmer) seek to investigate mysterious and unexplained phenomena, leading them toward increasing danger and terrifying consequences, as we discovered in the trailer.

When talking about extending his vision to a studio attraction and letting fans experience Jupiter’s Claim firsthand, film director and screenwriter Jordan Peele celebrated the fact that now he has the opportunity to be a part of something he greatly admired as a kid:

“I remember visiting Universal Studios when I was 12 years old and being mesmerized. That experience reinforced my passion and drive to someday join in on the meta-magic of ‘backlot life.’ Since then, I’ve been fortunate enough to direct three movies for Universal. It is a privilege to honor these collaborations with my studio partners, crew members and cast, and to be able to share Jupiter’s Claim with fans.”

In addition, EVP and General Manager at Universal Studios Hollywood Scott Strobl praised Peele’s body of work and took the opportunity to announce that Nope is set to be permanently featured in the Universal Studios backlot:

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Jordan Peele and bring a piece of his innovative film to Universal Studios Hollywood for our guests to experience. Jordan’s creativity and ingenuity have produced unique, thought-provoking movies, and we couldn’t be more excited to showcase his original Jupiter’s Claim set as a permanent centerpiece attraction on the Studio Tour, giving our guests a front row seat to authentic movie-making magic.”

Fans and Universal Studios Hollywood visitors will be able to visit the Jupiter’s Claim set on the same day that the movie opens — July 22. This is the first time that a Studio Tour attraction has opened day and date with a movie release. It will be staged within Universal Studios’ backlot alongside a slate of other iconic movie sets that include Steven Spielberg’s War of the Worlds, the infamous Norman Bates house from Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho, and Courthouse Square from Robert Zemeckis’ Back to the Future.

Nope premieres in theaters on July 22.