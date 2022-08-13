After Oscar-winning director Jordan Peele released his third feature film Nope in July, fans experienced a spectacle in filmmaking that set his work apart even from himself. Unlike his first two, Nope is not quite treacherous horror, though it certainly delivered on otherworldly dread, and spurred more than a few think pieces in its wake. Not unlike his first two features, Peele's third production was once again masterfully scored by composer Michael Abels, who found himself with an all-new challenge. Less than a month after the theatrical release, Waxwork Records has announced that very composition, NOPE Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, is now on vinyl, available for pre-order.

Though only having released two films prior, Peele made it so that his name is synonymous with modern horror. In 2017, the comedian turned writer and director awed moviegoers with a completely original script and a visually stunning horror on the big screen with Get Out. The genre often gets a bad rap for its camp and niche devotees, but while all films are arguably art, Peele's visions cross a barrier into Hollywood blockbuster, worthy of an Oscar. Between originality and layers of social commentary that provide his scares with depth, there are cinematic elements to Peele's films that give audiences a rush of dopamine. Particularly, Peele's partnership with Abels, a composer who has worked with him since his debut Get Out.

Waxwork Records, which specializes in pressing classic horror, cult and sci-fi soundtracks to 180g vinyl, revealed on August 12 that Nope's complete score, as well as all songs from the film, is now available for pre-order on their website. Yes, this includes Corey Hart's "Sunglasses At Night" Jean Jacket Remix and Antlers Holst's (Michael Wincott) disturbing rendition of "Purple People Eater," titled "Purple People Reader" on the soundtrack. The vinyl also includes the never-before-released track "La Vie C’est Chouette," performed by a young Jodie Foster for the 1977 film Moi, fleur bleue.

Image via Universal

RELATED: Jordan Peele Talks 'Nope,' David Fincher, IMAX, and Cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema

Discussing his epic musicscape, Abels said:

“NOPE is my most ambitious score to date. There are elements from the genres of sci-fi, action, horror, and westerns, but always through the tonal palette of Jordan Peele’s unique vision. The lines between source music and score are blurred, as a good part of the score seems to be playing at the theme park, which is a key location in the story. The score is at times terrifying, yet also invokes the sense of awe and wonder that the characters feel as they realize what they are seeing. The film eventually becomes a grand adventure, and so the music expands into the larger-than-life scale we expect of a summer blockbuster... it was a joy to compose a score that encompassed such a broad range of genres and emotions, and I’m thrilled to have audiences experience all of them through this album.”

Waxwork is releasing a deluxe double LP edition of the Nope soundtrack, which comes with the 180g colored vinyl in what they named "Cloud and Pennant Banner" wax, a gorgeous, trippy multicolored design that recalls the foreboding cloud and its carnival-style banner that O.J. (Daniel Kaluuya) is able to weaponize. The double LP will come with a "heavyweight gatefold jacket with matte coating, a multi-page 12”x12” booklet, liner notes," and astounding original artwork from fifteen-year-old artist Ethan Mesa. The soundtrack is available for $40 retail price.

Peele said of Abels:

“Michael is one the most exciting composers working today - he has this amazing ability to create new sounds which was important for this film. He's able to play in the familiar and in the unfamiliar at the same time, so that helps give every film its own character, and he has an incredible mastery of so many different music genres.”

Nope stars Oscar winner Kaluuya, as well as Keke Palmer, Oscar winner Steven Yeun, Winscott, Brandon Perea and Barbie Ferreira.

NOPE Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is available now at Waxwork Records' website for pre-order. Shipments are expected to go out sometime in December. Check out the post from Waxwork, and the brand-new "Yep" trailer for Nope below: