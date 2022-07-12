The new VR experience is available for free on the Quest 2 headsets.

Jordan Peele's highly anticipated next feature, Nope, has been stirring up quite a bit of excitement as its release date draws closer. Adding to the anticipation, Meta and Horizon Worlds have revealed that they are teaming up with Peele's Monkeypaw Productions to bring Nope to the virtual reality (VR) space. Starting July 12, the new VR experience is available for free on the Quest 2 headsets.

The game starts players at a train-set adventure titled "Monkeypaw Productions: All Aboard," where players can wander through different cabins of the train in search of Easter eggs from Nope and Peele's prior films Get Out and Us. Players will then be transported to the Nope-specific experience, "Nope World: by Monkeypaw Productions."

"Nope World" provides players with the opportunity to interact with aspects of Nope's set, starting at the Haywood Ranch. While there, players can interact with each other, as well as play minigames and check out other interactive elements, including being sucked into the sky by the cloud featured prominently in Nope's character posters, the film's posters, and trailers.

Image via Universal

RELATED: 'Nope': Jordan Peele Shares Mysterious Jupiter's Claim Website

Led by Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya, who previously worked on Get Out with Peele, Nope focuses on "residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery." While little else is known about the plot, the final trailer reveals that UFOs will play a large role in the film, terrorizing the town's citizens. Additional cast includes Steven Yeun, Brandon Perea, Michael Wincott, Barbie Ferreira, Donna Mills, Terry Notary, Keith David, Sophia Coto, and Jennifer Lafleur. Peele wrote and directed the film, and produced under Monkeypaw Productions with Ian Cooper. Robert Graf is also onboard as an executive producer.

The Nope VR experience was created by Ashley Briley, Samantha Nunoo, Matt Torres, and Kevin Dixon with help from Annie Porter, Meta's lead producer for its creative shop. They collaborated with members of Monkeypaw's culture and impact branch, Keisha Senter (VP) and Sophia Williams (manager).

In a statement about the experience, Briley said:

"It’s really made for people to come, meet people who are interested in the film and have a shared experience of talking through theories. When you first come in, there are the rules of the world that are a reminder that this is a space where everyone [should] be kind to other humans. You may see an avatar but that’s a human being behind that avatar."

Alex Sanger, Universal’s Executive VP of Global Digital Marketing, added, "It was important to create a unique audience experience for ‘Nope’ that celebrates Jordan Peele’s innovative filmmaking and ethos."

Nope hits theaters on July 22. Check out the trailer below: