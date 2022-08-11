Now that Nope is officially a box office success and the reception has been mostly glowing, Universal Pictures is done pulling punches with Jordan Peele's latest blockbuster hit. A new trailer for the film pulls the curtain back and brings many of its secrets to light all with the sole purpose of getting viewers back in the theaters to see it again. The two-minute, spoiler-filled footage is a highlight reel of the film's best moments that original trailers kept purposefully vague.

From the first scene of the new trailer, appropriately titled "See It Again," it's clear just how different and more open it is compared to previous teasers. It's not necessarily meant for first-time viewers of the film as the nature of the UFO OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and Em (KeKe Palmer) are trying to film is almost entirely revealed or, at the very least, implied heavily. While it certainly looks like the stereotypical flying saucer seen in so many alien invasion films and low-budget horror flicks, there's a very clear intention to remind viewers this isn't your average UFO. The trailer ends with OJ realizing just how different it is after narrowly avoiding the behemoth in a harrowing chase scene.

One of the other big mysteries that the trailer sheds light on is that of Jupiter's Claim owner and former Gordy's Home star Ricky "Jupe" Park (Steven Yeun). Jupe's story is the other key part of Nope with the actor exploiting his experiences as a child star to draw people into his theme park. His tragedy was teased heavily in the final trailer before the film was released, though this footage shows the horrible aftermath and how Jupe continues to grapple with what he saw into adulthood.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: 'Nope': What Happened to Everyone At the Star Lasso Experience

Nope has officially lived up to the hype of Peele's previous two films, becoming his third feature to cross the $100 million mark at the domestic box office. It has the chance to make even more once it's available in international markets too as it eyes that $255 million mark that Get Out and Us reached. Peele brought on an all-star ensemble to make this film special, reuniting with his Get Out star Kaluuya and adding acclaimed actors Palmer and Yeun to the mix in starring roles. Among the talented group as well are Michael Wincott, Brandon Perea, Barbie Ferreira, Terry Notary, Donna Mills, Jennifer Lafleur, Sophia Coto, and Keith David.

It's not too late to catch Nope for the first time or a repeat watch as it's still in theaters. Check out the trailer below, but beware of any spoilers for the film if you still wish to go in completely blind.