A brand-new trailer for Nope has been revealed at CinemaCon, giving fans more to speculate about Jordan Peele's highly anticipated upcoming film.

The trailer gives a better look at what to expect in the thriller from the Get Out and Us writer and director. The new teaser trailer features the ensemble cast reacting to the mysterious entity plaguing Peele's newest horror movie, all having pretty much the same thought: hell no. Well done horror has a way of capitalizing on our fear of the unknown, and it looks like that's absolutely what Peele is doing with Nope. The teaser also reveals some of the movie's sci-fi elements with what looks like a massive alien spaceship abducting people left and right in a tornado of terror.

The new trailer only bolsters the excitement for the enigmatic film that has had fans of Peele's previous work desperate for details in order to piece together what exactly is going on, since the details of the plot have been kept close to the chest. What is known about the film is that it will star the leading man of Peele's 2017 classic Get Out, Daniel Kaluuya, who once again steps into a starring role for a film from the writer-director. He will star alongside Keke Palmer as Jimmy and Jill Haywood, farmers who witness some sort of "mysterious and abnormal event" that descends upon their ranch and the surrounding town. Steven Yeun will also appear in a starring role in the film.

RELATED: 'NOPE' Teaser Shows Steph Curry Choosing Not to Get Involved

Alongside Kaluuya, Palmer, and Yeun, with the rest of the all-star ensemble cast including the likes of Michael Wincott, Brandon Perea, Barbie Ferreira, Terry Notary, Donna Mills, Jennifer Lafleur, Sophia Coto, and Keith David. Peele once again returns to both the writer's and director's chairs for Nope, so it is fair to assume that the familiar eerieness and tension that he is known for will be present in the upcoming film. Peele also serves as a producer on the project alongside Ian Cooper for Monkeypaw Productions. Along with Nope, Peele is also currently serving as both a producer and a voice talent on the upcoming stop-motion film Wendell & Wild, which will also see him starring alongside his longtime friend and collaborator, Keegan-Michael Key

Nope is set to descend upon theaters worldwide on July 22, 2022. You can watch the newest trailer for the upcoming thriller down below.