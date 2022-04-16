Jordan Peele's upcoming horror film NOPE has been keeping most of its finer details under wraps. The mystery surrounding the next enigmatic outing from the Get Out writer-director has gotten fans desperate for any new details that can be pieced together from new images and trailers. When it comes to the new teaser that was released today, they might find themselves being slightly disappointed since there isn't much that they are going to find, but there is an appearance from Steph Curry, so that's something! And it was apparently inspired by one of the most terrifying moments in Peele’s new film.

The new teaser premiered today ahead of the first round of the NBA playoffs and featured the Golden State Warrior's all-star point guard, Steph Curry. The teaser shows the number one three-point shooter of all-time arriving at what fans that watched the official trailer for Nope that was revealed in February would recognize as the Haywood Ranch, which looks to be the film's primary setting. Curry enters a barn that has a basketball court inside. He turns on some music and shoots the ball until the storm that tears through the farm in the previous trailer starts to make its way to the barn. The multi-time MVP winner walks to the exit, looks up at the storm, and simply says "nope" before turning around and walking off-screen.

This teaser, while giving us a comedic moment with the basketball star in the film's setting, doesn't provide any more insight into exactly what the film has in store for us. What is known about the upcoming thriller is that Peele is once again returning to that feeling of eerie atmosphere and eating dread that films Get Out and Us portrayed. Speaking of Get Out, Nope will see the lead of the acclaimed 2017 film, Daniel Kaluuya, reuniting with Peele as he takes a starring role alongside Keke Palmer as Jimmy and Jill Haywood, farmers who witness some sort of "mysterious and abnormal event" that descends upon their ranch and the surrounding town. Steven Yeun will also appear in a starring role in the film. Alongside Kaluuya, Palmer, and Yeun, the ensemble cast for the movie includes the likes of Michael Wincott, Brandon Perea, Barbie Ferreira, Terry Notary, Donna Mills, Jennifer Lafleur, Sophia Coto, and Keith David. Peele once again returns to both the writer's and director's chairs for Nope and also serves as a producer on the project alongside Ian Cooper for Monkeypaw Productions.

Nope is set to descend upon theaters worldwide on July 22, 2022. You can watch the brand-new teaser starring Steph Curry down below.

