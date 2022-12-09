Universal Pictures has just released a For Your Consideration trailer for Jordan Peele's sci-fi epic, Nope. Nope hit theaters back in July, and was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $171 million against a budget of $68 million, and has been submitted for several categories at the 2023 Academy Awards. The film stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as a brother and sister Hollywood horse training team who set out to record footage of what they perceive to be a UFO.

The new trailer for Nope is definitely edited differently than the previous trailers of Peele's third film. It feels more like a drama with hints of sci-fi, while the actual film and the initial trailers showcase a horror sci-fi tale with tons of humor. The new trailer begins with Michael Wincott's character giving his speech about the Purple People Eater to the other three main characters.

This speech becomes the backdrop for the rest of the trailer, as Wincott's voiceover can be heard while other images from the film flash upon the screen and quotes from critics also pop up. The trailer takes Nope and turns it into something the Academy would actually love, which maybe will help the film's chances at actually getting the nomination. The trailer ends with the words "For Your Consideration In All Categories."

Nope was released on VOD on August 26, just a little over a month after it was released in theaters. The film was released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 25 before being made available to stream on Peacock on November 18. Peele's directorial debut, Get Out, won the 2018 Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay and was nominated for three others including Best Motion Picture of the Year. Only time will tell if Nope will follow in Get Out's footsteps.

Check out the new trailer and official synopsis for Nope below: