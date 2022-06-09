Now that the premiere of Jordan Peele’s newest film Nope is closer than ever, it’s finally time we got some answers as to what the story is all about. In earlier promotional materials and footage, all we knew was that the movie centers around a threat from above, but the new trailer fully reveals what that is and how the people down below react to it. The horror film is set to premiere in late July.

The trailer confirms what was revealed in last week’s teaser: The threat from above is an extraterrestrial one. However, given that we know Peele’s tendency to twist and turn horror themes, it’s well within the realm of possibility that there’s still stuff hidden from us. The money shots are there, however – massive UFOs flying among the clouds, what appears to be a group abduction, and a giant spaceship that suggests those aliens are not interested in friendly contact.

Also revealed by the trailer are the two major storylines that seem to be going on within the movie: In one, onscreen siblings Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer decide to do their very best in order to capture the most realistic alien footage to prove what they’re seeing isn’t a hoax. In the other one, Steven Yeun acts like a cult leader and talks to a horde of believers who show up to see something he’s captured. Is it an alien? The stories are certainly intertwined, but the trailer doesn’t reveal when and how they connect.

Nope is also written by Jordan Peele, and it’s the filmmaker’s first movie since Us, which in turn was the follow-up to his groundbreaking debut and Academy Award winner Get Out. Ever since he made his notable change from acting in comedies to directing horror movies, Peele quickly became one of the biggest names in the genre, and his next movie is highly anticipated by fans.

The cast of Nope also features Michael Wincott, Brandon Perea, Barbie Ferreira, Terry Notary, Donna Mills, Jennifer Lafleur, Sophia Coto, and Keith David.

Nope premieres in theaters on July 22. You can watch the trailer below:

