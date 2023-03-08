Collider can exclusively unveil a VFX breakdown video that reveals the groundbreaking technology used to conjure the visual wonders of Jordan Peele’s Nope. Despite being snubbed by the Oscars, Nope was one of the most impacting theatrical experiences of 2022, also thanks to the amazing VFX job developed by the MPC team.

By comparing some of Nope’s scenes before and after the VFX work was done, the new breakdown video allows fans to realize the immense work digital artists had to create the breathtaking shots in Peele’s latest film. For instance, the new video shows how scenes shot completely under bright daylight were turned into nighttime images for the final movie. It also underlines how the clouds we see in the final movie were not present during the shootings and had to be added by the VFX team. It’s an impressive result, as it doesn’t feel like Nope has many CGI elements, apart from its glorious alien.

In the video, we can also see how helicopters were used to film the clouds of dust caused by the alien flight, which means the VFX team had to erase the vehicle from multiple frames. The video also shows how Gordy, the homicidal chimp, was completely created by CGI, but only after his scenes were shot with a human actor to mark the movement of the digital creature. This kind of insight can change our perception of the movie, giving us an excuse to watch Peele’s underrated alien film again.

Image via Universal Pictures

The MPC’s team behind Nope was led by Production VFX Supervisor Guillaume Rocheron, MPC VFX Supervisor Jeremy Robert, and MPC Executive Producer Frederick Lissau. The VFX team worked closely with Art Director Leandre Lagrange and Head of Visualization Patrick Smith.

What’s Nope About?

Nope stars Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah) and Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Alice) as two siblings who try to make a profit from supernatural events. The story follows the siblings while they try to capture on video the proof they need to become the first humans to share authentic images of aliens. Besides delivering one of the best alien designs in cinema history, Peele also uses Nope to discuss the toxic Hollywood culture that leads people to risk their lives for fifteen minutes of fame.

Nope’s all-star ensemble cast includes Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott, Brandon Perea, Barbie Ferreira, Terry Notary, Donna Mills, Jennifer Lafleur, Sophia Coto, and Keith David.

Nope is currently available for streaming on Peacock. Check out the exclusive VFX breakdown video below.