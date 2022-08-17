Jordan Peele’s Nope left theatergoers with plenty of questions. One of those involves the use of the well camera in the film’s finale, which is used to finally capture an image of the beast, who has been eating everyone, in its true form. Nope starts out seemingly like another flying saucer, alien invasion sci-fi flick. Haywood Hollywood Horse Ranch trainers OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and his sister Emerald (Keke Palmer) are being visited at their ranch by a UFO that dips down from the clouds. The two want to capture the flying saucer on camera in their big “Oprah shot” that they can then sell for big money. They install several cameras around their ranch to capture the UFO, but there’s just one big problem: the signal on the cameras goes out whenever it appears, making getting physical proof impossible.

A subplot of Nope finds the brother and sister at Ricky “Jupe” Park’s (Steven Yeun) cheesy Western-themed park known as Jupiter’s Claim. They have sold horses to Park before, but now that OJ asks about getting some of them back, Park changes the subject. As we’ll find out later, it’s because Park has been feeding the horses to the alien being in the sky. Before any of that happens, however, OJ and Keke walk around the park. Keke notices some tourists around a well, which has a camera inside. Turn the crank on the well, and without the use of electricity, just like in the Old West, you can get a picture of yourself taken at the park that then shoots out of a slot.

RELATED: 'Nope' Explained: Every Question About Jordan Peele's Movie Answered

In the third act of the film, OJ and Emerald are desperate to get a shot of the flying saucer, which is now referred to as Jean Jacket—the name of one of their horses. To do this, they put together a team, Jaws style, enlisting the help of Angel Torres (Brandon Perea), the smart young man who is a tech wizard, who helped install the initial cameras on the ranch. The crucial enlistment is that of Antlers Holst (Michael Wincott), the crotchety and gravel-voiced cinematographer that the Haywoods encountered previously on a set. They call him up, asking for his help, telling him he could be the one to get the perfect shot. Holst’s ego won’t let him say no. It’s too big of an opportunity to pass up. Better yet, he has created a camera that doesn’t work on electricity, making capturing footage of Jean Jacket that much more of a possibility.

The climax of the film finds Jean Jacket dropping from the sky, ready to kill everything in its path. By now we have learned Jordan Peele’s twist: Jean Jacket isn’t a flying saucer with alien beings inside. Jean Jacket itself is the alien, a monster shaped like a UFO. Holst is able to capture footage of Jean Jacket coming down from the clouds, but his curiosity gets the best of him. He needs to get the perfect shot no matter the cost, so he seemingly sacrifices himself to Jean Jacket, just so he can be the one to record being sucked up and eaten by the creature.

In the last few minutes of Nope, Emerald is alone and on the run from Jean Jacket through the deserted theme park. She comes up with a plan to kill the monster by letting loose a giant inflatable cowboy representing Jupiter’s Claim mascot. The creature takes the bait, and unable to digest the balloon, it begins to die. The saucer form has given completely away to its true form, an angelic-like jellyfish in the sky. Knowing that the creature is near death, Emerald makes it to the theme park’s well camera, turns the crank, and takes a photo of the beast just before it dies. At this moment Emerald gets her “Oprah shot," thanks to the help of the well camera device.