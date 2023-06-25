The last 10 minutes of Sleepless in Seattle are not clever. They're not innovative, creative, imaginative, or any other synonym that you could look up in a thesaurus to describe "clever." In fact, screenwriter Nora Ephron herself was more clever than that. But that's the point.

Nora Ephron, the writer and director behind the film, was as well-known for her writing and wit as she was for the "razor in her back pocket," according to journalist, Ken Auletta. But when it came to love, Ephron saw things from an entirely different lens; she was invested in this idea of hers, what she called, "love in the movies," which is largely different from what it usually looks like in real life, coming through in grand gestures where everything works out in the end. While perhaps unrealistic, Ephron's films gave audiences faith, and the ending of Sleepless in Seattle is the epitome of that.

'Sleepless in Seattle's Final Scene Is the Epitome of Nora Ephron

Image via Tristar Pictures

Sleepless in Seattle derived much of its aura — and especially that final scene on the Empire State Building —from An Affair to Remember, which itself is referenced quite a few times during the film between Annie Reed (Meg Ryan) and her friend, Becky (Rosie O'Donnell), who would watch it on repeat, treating it as if it were some sort of digital shrine. Sleepless in Seattle is pretty meta in that way, as Annie, who had cried over An Affair to Remember a million times, eventually found herself in the same position as Nickie Ferrante (Cary Grant) did back in 1957, waiting on top of the Empire State Building for Terry McKay (Deborah Kerr), believing that he had been stood up.

The final 10 minutes of Sleepless in Seattle go a little like this: while at a Valentine's Day dinner with her fiancé Walter (Bill Pullman), alongside a view of the Empire State Building from her table, Annie is smacked with the realization that her real destiny could actually be on top of that very building. Sam Baldwin (Tom Hanks), a man whom she had been corresponding with through letters, had invited her to meet up with him on the Empire State Building on Valentine's Day — although the correspondence was actually done through his son, Jonah (Ross Malinger), without Sam's knowledge.

It's a total shot in the dark, especially since Annie's a bit behind schedule after abruptly leaving her dinner, and just as predicted, when she arrives at the top of the building, Sam isn't there. Instead, the only thing left behind on the observation deck is a child's backpack. Tortured with the thought of what could've been, she turns to head back to the elevators but is met by Sam and Jonah, who were returning to retrieve the backpack. As "Make Someone Happy" by Jimmy Durante plays on in the background, Annie and Sam introduce themselves to each other, and the three head down in the elevator with their entire lives ahead — together.

That entire scene—from the moment Annie gets up from her table to the fade out in front of the Empire State Building—only technically lasts seven minutes. That's it. But in that short time, Ephron managed to say everything that she had ever needed to say about love. It turns out that the line between love and "love in the movies" is actually a bit more blurred than we originally thought, and it might have something to do with the fact that Ephron had married Nicholas Pileggi in 1987, just a few years before Sleepless in Seattle.

"I think people go back and forth their whole lives — they start out believing in this very pure, simple, stupid way about destiny and how there's one person out there and you're gonna meet that person," Ephron said in her son's documentary about her life, Everything Is Copy. "And then things happen and eventually, finally, after many mistakes that you thought were destiny, you find someone who was your destiny, and you say, 'Oh, I see. I had to go through all the false destinies to get to the real destiny.'"

Love After the Movies

Image via Warner Bros.

Jacob Bernstein's documentary, Everything Is Copy, provides useful insight into how Ephron's mind worked, especially with regard to how many of her films revolved around love and this idea of destiny. It's an interesting dichotomy since Ephron was well-known for her cynicism; she had spent much of her life writing essays and books that would poke fun—sometimes cheekily but oftentimes starkly—at specific people and ideas, as well as herself. Despite that, another side of her silently bubbled underneath the surface, a side that was filled with all the blind hope that came along with loving the idea of love.

"I think there was a disconnect, in a way, for many critics, in that they knew her from her columns and from her books, and when these romantic movies showed up that were boy-meets-girl, boy-loses-girl, boy-gets-girl, and it's all beautiful and big on the Empire State Building, people expected something bad to happen, and it didn't, and they didn't know what to do with her," Bryan Lourd, her agent, said in the documentary.

One of her subsequent films, You've Got Mail, also starring Ryan and Hanks, ended in a similar fashion, though this time it was rooted at the ground level in a park instead of 102 stories up in the air. Despite it's slightly less-grand ending, it still drew some criticism for the way it concluded in an everything-works-out sort of way, especially after Hanks' character, Joe Fox, had been quasi-catfishing Kathleen Kelly (Ryan) for the entirety of the movie via email.

This all brings up an important question: are we, as people, capable of being both cynical and optimistic at the same time? It might seem impossible, but if anyone was the exception, it was Ephron. And in a way, it's why her films worked as well as they did: by twisting two different schools of thought together, the finished product became one that was humorously and mercilessly cynical yet always internally optimistic. In short, it became the personification of a poker face.

And ultimately, that was Ephron: she was her films just as they were her.