Often used to describe stylized Hollywood crime dramas, the "noir" genre rose to prominence in the 1940s and 50s, with many American thriller or detective films capturing the attention of worldwide moviegoers. Over the years, this term has evolved into "neo-noir", referring to films that adopt the visual style and/or themes of classic film noir but incorporate modern sensibilities. Given the enduring popularity of the genre, it's no surprise that the film industry worldwide has also embraced it, with Nordic countries excelling in this area.

Just like Nordic horror, the subgenre — also known as Scandinavian noir — has proven to be a valuable addition to cinema for its intense, atmospheric, and moody crime fiction stories. They are frequently written from a police point of view and set in Nordic countries, featuring a good dose of bleak landscapes with compelling and immersive results. From Crime and Punishment to The Hunt, we look back at some of the best films in the Nordic noir genre and analyze what makes them great.

10 'Crime and Punishment' (1983)

Director: Aki Kaurismäki

Based on Dostoyevsky's classic novel of the same name and set against the backdrop of the late 20th century, Crime and Punishment stars Markku Toikka and sees an ex-law student turned slaughterhouse worker who commits a senseless crime that catapults him into loneliness. Haunted by the murder he has committed, Rahikainen attempts to find a way out of the tightening net.

This American-Russian-Polish drama is a must-see Nordic noir and an overall incredible adaptation of the author's iconic work, even if it does make some changes to its source material. Despite this, 1983's Crime and Punishment is still a compelling and entertaining adaptation that fans of the original novel will probably enjoy.

Crime and Punishment (1983) Release Date December 2, 1983 Cast Markku Toikka , Aino Seppo , Esko Nikkari , Hannu Lauri , Olli Tuominen , Matti Pellonpää , Harri Marstio , Pedro Hietanen Runtime 93 Minutes

9 'A Hijacking' (2012)

Director: Tobias Lindholm

In Tobias Lindholm's independent production, a highly realistic Danish thriller film, the main storyline is the hijacking of a ship by Somali Pirates who proceed to engage in escalating negotiations with authorities in Copenhagen (including a rock star CEO of a shipping company) and eventually take charge of the ship.

Equal parts gripping and haunting, A Hijacking is a great and unconventional neo noir that also works as a psychological drama. Despite its simple narrative, this under-watched picture is incredibly written and absorbing, providing audiences with an interesting analysis of the corporate mindset and the little value it often attributes to human life, and reflecting on fear, responsibility, and negotiation.

A Hijacking Release Date August 4, 2012 Cast Pilou Asbæk , Søren Malling , Dar Salim , Roland Møller , Gary Skjoldmose Porter , Abdihakin Asgar , Amalie Ihle Alstrup , Amalie Vulff Andersen Runtime 103 Minutes

8 'Insomnia' (1997)

Director: Erik Skjoldbjærg

Although the Christopher Nolan film starring Al Pacino and Robin Williams has captured the attention of many, the original Insomnia, a Norwegian film, may surprise many. The story centers around a sleep-deprived police detective (Stellan Skarsgård) investigating a murder in a town located above the Arctic Circle. This, however, goes wrong when he mistakenly shoots his partner and attempts to cover it up.

Even though both films are incredible, this intense psychological thriller is arguably even more intense than the Christopher Nolan remake and arguably the best out of the two. Furthermore, Erik Skjoldbjærg's movie is beautifully shot, masterfully directed, and elevated by its complex story and incredible performances, namely by Skarsgård, who had by then made his way into Hollywood films.

Insomnia (1997) Release Date March 14, 1997 Cast Stellan Skarsgård , Maria Mathiesen , Sverre Anker Ousdal , Gisken Armand , Kristian Figenschow Runtime 96 Minutes

7 'Headhunters' (2011)

Director: Morten Tyldum

Based on the 2008 novel of the same name by Jo Nesbø and starring Game of Thrones' actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Morten Tyldum's entertaining movie centers around an accomplished human resources manager in a large company, Roger (Aksel Hennie). To support his extravagant lifestyle, he is also an art thief who risks everything to obtain a valuable painting owned by a former mercenary.

Audiences who are into twisting, dark, and comic pictures are likely to enjoy Morten Tyldum's Headhunters, a witty and well-written Nordic noir that analyzes the Norwegian recruitment consultancy with absorbing results. Equally shocking and thrilling, Headhunters features an entertaining narrative with a good dose of twists and turns and great performances — it is undeniably compelling and keeps audiences invested throughout.

6 'Pusher' (1996)

Director: Nicolas Winding Refn

From the mind of Drive director Nicolas Winding Refn in his feature film debut, Pusher was also a landmark in Mads Mikkelsen's career, marking his first role in a movie. The plot centers around a low-level drug dealer who works alongside his sidekick Tonny (Mikkelsen). He attempts to make it to the top by resorting to a ruthless, heroin drug lord (Zlatko Burić). However, he grows increasingly desperate after a botched deal leaves him with a large debt.

Winding Refn is arguably one of the best directors in the crime/neo-noir genres working today. Pusher helped him launch his career quite well — it was a commercial and critical success, with even a Hindi remake of the same name being released in 2010. Pusher's realistic, gritty take on the criminal underworld makes it a must-see in the genre and an overall enjoyable, memorable crime film.

Pusher (1996) Release Date August 30, 1996 Cast Kim Bodnia , Mads Mikkelsen , Laura Drasbæk , Zlatko Buric , Slavko Labović , Peter Andersson , Vanja Bajicic , Lisbeth Rasmussen Runtime 105 Minutes

5 'Man on the Roof' (1976)

Director: Bo Widerberg

Man on the Roof is a Swedish Bo Widerberg movie focusing on the aftermath of the brutal murder of a policeman named Stig Nyman in a hospital. The intriguing investigation, led by detective Martin Beck (Carl-Gustaf Lindstedt), uncovers reports of police misconduct and a possible revenge reason for his death.

Incredibly directed (partly inspired by the 1971 American film The French Connection) by the talented Widerberg, this essential Nordic noir is very well executed and with a top-notch police action narrative at its center. For this reason (among others), it is considered one of the best — if not the best — Swedish thrillers of all time and one of the finest Nordic films of its decade. Furthermore, Man on the Roof is intellectually stimulating and engaging, keeping audiences guessing throughout.

Man on the Roof (1976) Release Date October 1, 1976 Cast Carl-Gustaf Lindstedt , Sven Wollter , Thomas Hellberg , Håkan Serner , Folke Hjort , Ingvar Hirdwall , Bellan Roos , Gus Dahlström Runtime 112 Minutes

4 'The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo' (2009)

Director: Niels Arden Oplev

Although the film starring Rooney Mara and Daniel Craig is more popular, Niels Arden Oplev's is arguably the best adaptation of Stieg Larsson's captivating novel. The story follows a journalist (Michael Nyqvist) who joins forces with a young female hacker (Noomi Rapace) in his search for the killer of a woman who has disappeared for forty years.

David Fincher's movie is by no means terrible nor a bad adaptation. However, 2009's The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo provides audiences with a darker and grittier version of the tale, hence why it may be more appealing to some. Oplev's Nordic noir is essential viewing in the category for several different reasons, including its absorbing narrative and the great acting performances. It's also worth mentioning that it does a better job adapting the book and is overall more faithful to the source material.

3 'Pusher II' (2004)

Director: Nicolas Winding Refn

The second Nicolas Winding Refn picture remains as stylish as ever, this time focusing on Mikkelsen's character after the events of the first film. After being freed from prison again, Tonny has his mind set on changing his broken-down life. However, this quickly proves easier said than done.

Those who enjoyed the first Pusher are likely to want to give the equally gritty, more mature, and more character-driven (in that it prioritizes its character over the plot) sequel a try. Like the first entry, Pusher II is a great addition to the Nordic noir genre, with Mikkelsen's acting performance being one of the aspects that stands out the most. While it comes down to personal preference at the end of the day, Refn's second film is arguably an even better installment than its predecessor, improving it in some ways.

2 'The Guilty' (2018)

Director: Gustav Möller

Gustav Möller's directorial debut, the Danish film The Guilty, unfolds entirely within the confines of an emergency call center and focuses on a distressed police officer (Jakob Cedergren) assigned alarm dispatch duty. In the meantime, he enters a race against time when he answers an emergency call from a kidnapped woman.

Those keen on intense movies should watch The Guilty at some point, as it is an influential and absorbing thriller that stands out for the way it conveys panic and drama through the telephone conversations that its lead character engages in. Selected as the Danish submission for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 91st Academy Awards, Möller's picture deserves the praise it gets. And although a Netflix remake starring Jake Gyllenhaal has been released in 2021, the original remains unmatched.

1 'The Hunt' (2012)

Director: Thomas Vinterberg

The third film on this list starring Mikkelsen, The Hunt centers around a teacher who lives a lonely life, all the while struggling over his son's custody. His life slowly gets better as he finds love and receives good news from his son. However, he soon sees his new luck brutally shattered by a seemingly innocent little lie.

Thomas Vinterberg's 2012 film — the Danish entry for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the Oscars — deserves a spot among the best Nordic noir movies for its genuinely moving yet absorbing narrative and the message it sends about those wrongly accused of serious misconduct. It's not difficult to understand why this well-crafted character study is often regarded as one of the best psychological drama films of its time, especially considering Mikkelsen's impeccable efforts as the lead.

The Hunt (2012) Release Date January 10, 2013 Cast Mads Mikkelsen Runtime 115 Minutes Main Genre Drama

