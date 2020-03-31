Hulu’s ‘Normal People’ Gets a Sexy, Dramatic New Trailer Ahead of April Premiere

Hulu has released a new trailer for its upcoming drama Normal People. The acclaimed novel from Irish author Sally Rooney has gotten the TV adaptation treatment, with the 12-episode, half-hour series arriving in April.

The latest trailer released for American audiences took a sexier approach than the previous trailer. Keeping the focus on the story’s lead characters, star-crossed young adults Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal), the trailer teases out the passionate, intense, and occasionally torrid details of their love story. Normal People follows Marianne and Connell over the years, as they begin hooking up in high school despite the pressures of class and societal expectations weighing on them. As they grow into adulthood, Marianne and Connell try to fight their attraction to one another with mixed results. If you’re looking for a series to sweep you off your feet, this new trailer will surely sell you on Normal People being the show to watch.

As mentioned, Normal People is adapted from Rooney’s 2018 novel of the same name. The series was co-directed by Lenny Abrahamson (Room) and Hettie MacDonald (Doctor Who, Howard’s End). The director’s split the episode order, with Abrahamson directing the first six episodes and MacDonald directing the last six. Normal People was adapted by Rooney with additional writers Alice Birch (Succession) and Mark O’Rowe also working on the series. Rooney and Abrahamson also serve as executive producers.

Normal People arrives on Hulu on April 29. Check out the latest trailer before. For more, check out all of the new titles coming to Hulu in April.