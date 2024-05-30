The Big Picture Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones reunite for a charity screening of Normal People.

Both actors have had successful careers post-Normal People, landing roles in major projects.

Normal People is a romantic drama series following the complex relationship between two people as they navigate life and love in Dublin.

Just over four years after their Emmy-nominated romantic miniseries Normal People premiered on BBC Three and later Hulu, Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones are partnering up once again. Edgar-Jones shared an image on her Instagram Stories of her and Mescal together teasing "big news to share" on the space. Element Pictures, the banner that produced their last collaboration, also reposted the photo, adding to the intrigue about what they had in store. It was later revealed that the pair would be teaming up for a charity screening of Normal People benefitting Pieta, an Irish suicide and self-harm prevention charity, as well as UNICEF.

The reunion of Mescal and Edgar-Jones is exciting news from fans Normal People. They both earned plenty of flowers for their respective roles as Connell and Marianne, with Mescal earning an Emmy nomination, Edgar-Jones scoring a Golden Globes nomination, and both being considered for BAFTA TV Awards, though only Mescal ultimately won for lead actor. Based on Sally Rooney's novel of the same name, the series tracks their ever-evolving relationship as they progress through secondary school and undergraduate studies at Trinity College. Although they come from the same Irish town, their backgrounds couldn't be more different, complicating things as they keep finding their way back to each other and struggle to articulate their feelings.

What Have Mescal and Edgar-Jones Done Since 'Normal People'?

Since they went their separate ways, the real-life friends have each enjoyed a bevy of big-name projects. Mescal has become one of the hottest actors in Hollywood in recent years following an Oscar-nominated turn in 2022's Aftersun. He's since landed roles in the BAFTA-nominated All of Us Strangers and Garth Davis's Foe, though he has some titanic roles on the horizon between the star-studded Gladiator 2 later this year and Richard Linklater's adaptation of Merrily We Roll Along. Edgar-Jones, meanwhile, followed the romantic series up with FX's Under the Banner of Heaven and Where the Crawdads Sing. Her next outing, however, will see her chase Twisters alongside Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos in the long-awaited sequel to the Jan de Bont natural disaster classic.

