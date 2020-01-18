First ‘Normal People’ Trailer Will Make You Fall in & Out of Love in 2 Minutes

Prepare for the happiest of heartbreaks, friends, because Hulu has released the first trailer for Normal People. Adapted from Sally Rooney‘s novel of the same name, the forthcoming Hulu series stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal as two 20-something Dublin college students who find themselves caught in the pull of a deeply transformative romantic relationship.

Normal People follows Connell (Mescal) and Marianne (Edgar-Jones), two students studying at Trinity College in Dublin. They know each other from their high school days, except back then Connell was one of the popular kids while Marianne was more of a loner. Now, the roles have switched as Marianne blooms and Connell is unsure of himself. The two are repeatedly drawn to one another until they eventually surrender to their attraction and start what will become a life-changing, defining romance.

The directing credits on all 12 episodes of Normal People are shared by Room‘s Lenny Abrahamson and Hettie Macdonald (Doctor Who, Howard’s End). Rooney co-wrote all episodes with Alice Birch (Lady Macbeth, Succession) and Mark O’Rowe (Boy A). This is the first time any of Rooney’s work has been brought to screen but it’s a damn good choice considering Normal People‘s popularity, as a book, has skyrocketed in the last year or so.

Normal People is coming to Hulu in 2020. Check out the first teaser trailer below and make sure to to check out the trailers for other Hulu originals coming this year like High Fidelity and Little Fires Everywhere.