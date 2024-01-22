The Big Picture Norman Jewison, acclaimed director of classics like In the Heat of the Night, has died at the age of 97.

In the Heat of the Night was a major hit and cemented Sidney Poitier as a popular movie star.

Jewison's diverse filmography includes musicals like Fiddler on the Roof and romantic comedies like Moonstruck.

Norman Jewison, the director of classics like In the Heat of the Night, Moonstruck, and Fiddler on the Roof, has died. Jewison was 97, and died peacefully at home, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Born July 21, 1926, in Toronto, Jewison started out as a director with Canada's national television broadcaster, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, upon its creation in 1952. Six years later, Jewison was recruited by NBC and relocated to New York City, where he worked on variety shows and specials. A meeting with Tony Curtis led to Jewison directing his first feature, the Curtis/Suzanne Pleshette romantic comedy 40 Pounds of Trouble, in 1962.

A string of other comedies followed, as Jewison directed stars like Rock Hudson, Doris Day, and James Garner. He gained attention from critics with 1965's Depression-set The Cincinnati Kid, which starred Steve McQueen as a champion poker player. More serious than Jewison's frothier films, it allowed him to explore more mature material. After directing the Cold War comedy The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming, Jewison went south to direct the most acclaimed film of his career; the civil rights crime drama In the Heat of the Night. Starring Sidney Poitier as a Black homicide detective and Rod Steiger as a bigoted small-town sheriff who have to work together to solve a murder, the film was a massive hit, and cemented Poitier as one of the century's most enduring movie stars.

How Did Norman Jewison Follow Up 'In the Heat of the Night'?

Image via United Artists

After the success of In the Heat of the Night, which earned him a Best Director nomination from the Academy Awards, Jewison re0teamed with McQueen for the sleek, sexy thriller The Thomas Crown Affair. However, disillusioned by the state of America in the late '60s, he left for Europe for several years, where he directed the musicals Fiddler on the Roof (earning another Best Director nod) and Jesus Christ Superstar. Returning to America in the late '70s, Jewison had hits with the dystopian James Caan sports thriller Rollerball, the Al Pacino courtroom drama ...And Justice For All, the Sylvester Stallone neo-noir F.I.S.T., and the civil rights mystery drama A Soldier's Story. Jewison had another major hit with 1987's romantic comedy Moonstruck. Featuring superior performances from Cher and Nicolas Cage, Moonstruck was a hit with audiences and critics, earning over $120 million USD on a $15 million budget and netting yet another Best Director nomination for Jewison.

Jewison stayed busy throughout the '90s; his films from the decade include Other People's Money, a comedy that featured Gregory Peck's last major on-screen role; Only You, a supernatural romantic comedy pairing Marisa Tomei and Robert Downey Jr.; and The Hurricane, a biopic of wrongly-imprisoned boxer Rubin "Hurricane" Carter starring Denzel Washington. Jewison retired after 2003's The Statement, which starred Michael Caine as a French WWII war criminal. That same year, Jewison published his memoirs, entitled This Terrible Business Has Been Good To Me. Despite being nominated three times as a director and three as a producer, Jewison never won a competitive Oscar; in 1999, he was awarded the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award.

Jewison was predeceased by his first wife, Margaret Dixon, in 2004. He is survived by his second wife, Lynne St. David, as well as three children, five grandchildren, and his immortal body of work.