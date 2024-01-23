With a 53-year-long career, the incredibly talented Canadian-born director Norman Jewison, director of In the Heat of the Night and Moonstruck, was one of the most prolific filmmakers of his time, crafting much of postwar Hollywood cinema and releasing countless classic films on the big screen. Although he has received just one Academy Award himself (a lifetime achievement award at the Oscars in 1999), Jewison's films and actors were nominated for 45 Academy Awards.

To many's dismay, the versatile filmmaker has passed away at the age of 97. However, throughout the years, he put an impressive number of quality films out there, leaving an undeniably remarkable, undying mark on the film industry. To celebrate the director's life and legacy, Collider looks back at the best Norman Jewison movies.

10 'The Cincinnati Kid' (1965)

Starring: Steve McQueen, Ann-Margret, Edward G. Robinson

Directed by both Norman Jewison and Sam Peckinpah, The Cincinnati Kid is set in 1930s New Orleans and follows a poker player (Steve McQueen) who goes from one big game to the next. Because he wants to build a reputation by beating the best player around (Edward G. Robinson), he schedules a game in hopes of achieving it. However, this didn't turn out as expected.

The Cincinnati Kid is widely regarded as one of the best gambling films of all time, and it is not particularly difficult to understand why; with a gripping screenplay by Ring Ladner Jr. and Terry Southern, Jewison's movie is an utterly entertaining sports film and a stirring drama elevated by great performances and stylized direction.

9 'Dinner With Friends' (2001)

Starring: Dennis Quaid, Andie MacDowell, Greg Kinnear

One of the filmmaker's last films was Dinner With Friends, a drama starring Dennis Quaid in the lead role and based on the award-winning play by Donald Marguiles. In the movie, the peace of a food critic couple, Gabe and Karen (Andie MacDowell), is disrupted when one of their best friends (Toni Collette) reveals that her husband is leaving her, which causes the couple to take a hard look at their relationship and marriage.

With perfect performances throughout, this 2001 adult drama provides audiences with thoughtful insight into friendship and marriage and certainly does not shy away from digging deep into relationships. Although flawed, Dinner With Friends is undoubtedly an engaging watch, especially for mature audiences who may relate to the characters and the situations they find themselves in.

8 'The Hurricane' (1999)

Starring: Denzel Washington, Vicellous Shannon, Deborah Kara Unger

Starring the iconic Denzel Washington — who, as expected, delivers a tour de force performance for which he was Oscar-nominated — The Hurricane centers around the heartbreaking story of the real-life Rubin 'Hurricane' Carter, a boxer who was wrongly imprisoned for murder and those who help him prove his innocence.

Although it doesn't surpass the typical biographical film formula, Jewison's sports drama is well worth checking out, even if only for Washington's superb acting efforts. Be it as it may, The Hurricane is a truly humane work that sends out strong messages about racism and prejudice. While the movie highlights physical imprisonment, it sheds a powerful light on the imprisonment of our minds due to misconceptions and inner turmoil.

7 'The Thrill of It All' (1963)

Starring: Doris Day, James Garner, Arlene Francis

At a dinner party, Beverly Boyer (Doris Day), wife of an obstetrician (James Garner) and mother of two, is offered a contract to be the product's spokesperson for TV commercials. However, her very sexist, misogynistic husband, Gerald, struggles to adjust to Beverly's newfound fame and decides to sabotage her career to keep her at home.

With a likable, delightful protagonist at its center, this charming 1963 romantic comedy is among one of the filmmaker's best. The Thrill of It All features great chemistry and will keep audiences invested. Furthermore, if one ignores its other not-so-great messages, this critique of sexism features some good notes about female agency within a heterosexual marriage.

6 '...And Justice for All' (1979)

Starring: Al Pacino, Jack Warden, John Forsythe

Dealing with themes of hypocrisy, corruption, and greed, ...And Justice for All sees a lawyer (the one and only Al Pacino) tasked with defending a guilty judge charged with rape while also defending innocent clients, all while seeking justice for the innocent and punishment for the guilty.

Written by Valerie Curtin and Barry Levinson, this unpredictable Norman Jewison courtroom drama is essential for fans of the genre, as its intriguing and sensitive storyline blends dark humor, crime, and drama with great results while highlighting the unfairness of the American judicial system in a satirical way. Needless to say, Pacino never ceases to amaze with his outstandingly dominant performance and strong on-screen presence as the honest lawyer Arthur Kirland.

5 'The Russians Are Coming! The Russians Are Coming!' (1966)

Starring: Carl Reiner, Eva Marie Saint, Alan Arkin

With four Academy Award nominations under its belt, Jewison's 1966 war comedy The Russians Are Coming! The Russians Are Coming! centers around a submarine that runs aground off the coast of New England. The crew sends for a boat, but tensions rise among the villagers, which could result in violence.

Highlighting Cold War hysteria, this engaging Norman Jewison film, which is a lot better than most audiences initially anticipate, features a great premise with a good number of hilarious bits that will offer audiences a great time. On top of that, The Russians Are Coming is elevated by a breakout performance from Alan Arkin and a solid, clever script at its foundation.

4 'A Soldier's Story' (1984)

Starring: Howard E. Rollins, Jr.Adolph Caesar, Art Evans

A Soldier's Story chronicles the struggles of an African-American officer (Howard E. Rollins Jr.) who investigates the murder of a black Master Sergeant (Adolph Ceasar) who is found shot outside the local Army Base in a racially charged situation during World War II. To find out who is behind the killing of Sergeant Waters, Captain Davenport must fight racism and prejudice.

Blending the mystery and crime genres, A Soldier's Story is a sharply crafted murder mystery that features one of the renowned Denzel Washington's collaborations with the filmmaker, which ended up being his breakout performance. Based on the Pulitzer prize-winning stage production A Soldier's Plan by African-American playwright Charles Fuller, Jewison's impressive movie outlines racial discrimination and provides audiences with a very progressive narrative for 1984.

3 'Fiddler on the Roof' (1971)

Starring: Sholom Aleichem, Arnold Perl, Joseph Stein

A critically acclaimed screen adaptation of the international stage play (with eight Academy Award nominations), the touching Fiddler on the Roof chronicles the life of Tevye (Topol), a milkman full of love whose faith helps him face the oppression of Czarist Russia.

This 1971 film is surely among the very best Norman Jewison movies and one that reminds audiences how great of a filmmaker he was. With a charming premise, this unforgettable musical (which has taught us some lessons about the genre) tackles the universal theme of community in a captivating manner and is filled with amazing music and heartwarming characters, including its likable protagonist, whom audiences can't help but root for. Still, Fiddler's on the Roof strongest asset is how it highlights traditions and a modest life, making for an incredible family watch.

2 'In the Heat of the Night' (1967)

Starring: Sidney Poitier, Rod Steiger, Warren Oates

In one of the best and most poignant films to come out of the 1960s, a black Philadelphia police detective (Sidney Poitier) is caught up in the racial tension of the South when he is mistakenly suspected of the local murder of a prominent business executive. After proving his innocence, he joins forces with the police chief (Rod Steiger) to investigate the case and track down the real killer.

Collecting Best Picture, Best Sound, Best Writing, and Best Actor in a Leading Role Academy Awards, the timeless In the Heat of the Night is certainly an essential among Norman Jewison's films. Not only is it an intense, at times even funny watch, but it is also thought-provoking, as it offers a contemplative outlook on racism that unfortunately continues to resonate all these years later.

1 'Moonstruck' (1987)

Starring: Cher, Nicolas Cage, Olympia Dukakis

Starring the legendary pop star Cher and Nicolas Cage, Moonstruck is an engaging romantic comedy that further proves the versatility of director Norman Jewison. The film follows an Italian-American bookkeeper from Brooklyn, New York, who finds herself in a difficult situation when she falls head over heels for the younger brother of the man she has agreed to marry.

It's not for no reason that Cher took home the Best Actress in a Leading Role Academy Award — her performance was really that good. With two more Oscar wins, the unique Moonstruck is an utterly enjoyable film; it has a warm, lighthearted feel to it while also serving as a commentary on the search for meaning, featuring broader themes like love, passion, and tradition.

