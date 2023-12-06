The Big Picture Norman Lear, a TV creator ahead of his time, passed away at 10

Norman Lear, a TV creator far before his time, passed away on Tuesday at 101 years old. A lengthy life and a career that would leave a lasting mark on the industry, Lear is known for his developing, producing, and writing roles behind such titles as All in the Family, Sanford and Son, Diff’rent Strokes, and more. Holding on tightly to his beliefs not just on sets and in writers’ rooms but also behind the closed doors of his home, Lear was a left-minded individual who hoped that his work would inspire others to think beyond what they came to accept as the truth.

Prior to backing what would turn into sitcom staples, the first series that Lear created on his own was the Henry Fonda-led Western action project, The Deputy. From there, it was all smooth sailing as Lear proved his chops as not only a writer but also a director, penning and producing Divorce American Style and helming Cold Turkey. Both projects starred comedy legend Dick Van Dyke and Lear would nab an Academy Award nomination for his scribing skills on Divorce American Style.

Like many of the United States’ most beloved sitcoms (we’re looking at you, The Office), it was a British show that sparked Lear’s creativity to bring audiences All in the Family. While the leading character, Archie Bunker (Carroll O’Connor) was a tough-as-nails, stubborn, blue-collar man, Lear’s writing captured the attention of viewers from all walks of life as Archie learned from the people around him and - over the show’s nine-season run - shifted his thinking ever so slightly.

Lear’s Other Big ‘70s Hit

Just as All in the Family was kicking off, Lear also added his talents to the other 1970s classic, Sanford and Son. Again, based on an English series, Sanford and Son showed a different side of the working class, following a Black family in Los Angeles dealing with the same troubles as the Bunkers on the other side of the country. Tackling issues like racism, homophobia, abortion rights, and the final years of the Vietnam War, Lear made sure that his shows weren’t simply just about entertainment but were also standing for something.

Over the next several decades, Lear continued to work on titles including the aforementioned Diff’rent Strokes, One Day at a Time, and Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, with film credits including The Thief Who Came to Dinner, Stand By Me, and The Princess Bride. Lear would go on to dabble in the music biz and work as a philanthropist, founding the group People for the American Way in 1981.

Lear is survived by his third wife, Lyn Davis, six children, and four grandchildren, all of whom we’re sending our condolences to at this time.