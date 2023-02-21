Daryl Dixon will be in peril again in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Norman Reedus has been one of the main reasons behind The Walking Dead's success, with his character being so beloved that he has his own spin-off to come. However, Daryl is not the only character Reedus is known for.

From a loveable bond with Sean Patrick Flanery's character in Boondock Saints to a role in Antibodies, it is time to put Reedus's successful career in the spotlight.

'Boondock Saints' (1999)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 27%

A pair of fraternal twin brothers set out to rid their home city of crime and evil. However, they are soon pursued by an FBI special agent (Willem Dafoe).

This film was fantastic and certainly deserved more critical recognition. Characterized by a typically charismatic performance from Dafoe, this film helped to also put Reedus on the map. A great vigilante thriller, Boondock Saints has gained a great cult following for good reason.

'Gossip' (2000)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 29%

Some students decide to do a class project based on gossip. However, the gossip told quickly creates a frightening situation.

With a young Lena Headey also starring in this early 2000s teen thriller, this film acted as another opportunity for Reedus to show his potential in a starring role. With a plot that included some strong twists in its second half, this may have slipped under the radar.

'Meskada' (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 33%

A detective is tasked with investigating a boy's killing. It leads him back to his impoverished hometown.

With Reedus not having as much of a starring role in this one, this film intrigued audiences by showing how a community would react when dealing with resurfacing secrets. But, some critics didn't appreciate the film's inauthenticity and lack of cohesion.

'Six Ways to Sunday' (1999)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 36%

Reedus stars as an 18-year-old boy who gets involved with a local mob. The film focuses on how his mother looks to keep him safe.

An uncanny black comedy that included incest and sexual repression, this film won't be for everyone. However, it satisfied fans of Reedus, as he was the film's lead. The film took audiences on a journey of many twists and turns and is certainly worth a watch.

'Sky' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 50%

A woman (Diane Kruger) goes on a life-changing trip through the Californian desert. She uses it to escape after separating from her husband.

This drama has been split completely in the middle with critics. Some deemed it a fascinating case study of someone seeking something new, while others couldn't get past its silliness. This role showed a different side to Reedus, as he portrayed someone with cancer and was overall excellent.

'Beat' (2000)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 57%

This film focuses on the final few weeks in the life of writer Joan Vollmer in 1951 Mexico. It leads to her accidental death.

The main stars all sold their characters with real flair, as well as the film's tragic finale. However, some critics received it very poorly. Reedus was very energetic but couldn't redeem it completely.

'Blade II' (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 57%

Wesley Snipes returns as Blade in a second adventure. His journey to protect humans from vampires continues.

Reedus starred as Scud, who was characterized by some real intrigue; it was great to see Reedus portray a surprising antagonist. Director Guillermo Del Toro helped to raise the stakes with some great action scenes, and in some ways, it was better than the original.

'Sunlight Jr' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 63%

A couple's stability is threatened by an unplanned pregnancy and an abusive ex. As working-class people, they look to escape their cycle of poverty.

With Reedus in form, this was boosted further by some great performances from Naomi Watts and Matt Dillon. The film's bleakly depressing tone did not make it one of Reedus' most rewatchable movies. However, it told a very important message about the realities of many lives that are often ignored.

'Antibodies' (2005)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 67%

After a serial killer is arrested, a policeman begins to interrogate him. But as the interview begins to challenge the cop's beliefs, the situation takes a turn.

This German thriller is one that should be appreciated more globally, despite less of a starring role for Reedus. The film successfully managed to reinvent the procedural mechanics of the serial-killer drama sub-genre.

'The Walking Dead' (2010-2022)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 78%

Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) awakens from a coma to quickly learn that a zombie apocalypse has changed everything. He quickly meets a group of survivors, that includes Daryl Dixon.

This show was revolutionary and transcended Reedus into a household name. Originally auditioning for Michael Rooker's role of Merle, Reedus was loved so much that Daryl was made from scratch. That decision proved to be one of the masterstrokes of the series. Lasting for the whole of the show's duration, Reedus has been adored by audiences. Dixon will be back in 2023, with Reedus calling The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon a reset.

