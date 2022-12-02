We know in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon that Daryl, played by Norman Reedus, finds himself in France. We also know the spinoff is connected to the mid-credits scene in The Walking Dead: World Beyond finale, where a scientist watching videos about tests being done on walker variants is shot in an abandoned French lab. What we didn't know is that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, will be a bit different from what we're used to.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Reedus gives the impression that fans of The Walking Dead universe might need to adjust their expectations when it comes to this new show, because it's not just a continuation, "it's a reset." Reedus says after 12 years of being on The Walking Dead, "you learn a lot of things...and there are certain paths that you inevitably have to go down" because of the fact the show had such a big cast. With The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, "we don't really have that over here [a big cast]. It's kind of a fresh start for us, with all the things that we loved doing, and just a whole bunch more." It will definitely be a fresh start for Daryl, as he figures out how he ended up in France, and how to get back home.

Fans also need to get used to Daryl in new surroundings, as he makes his way through zombie-infested France. With the spinoff set in Europe, Reedus says, "There's history in the story. There's history in the walls around us. There's history in the sound of it all. It's a very different feel. It has the stuff that you want from the show, but it's just picked up and put in a whole other dimension."

Daryl making his way in a new part of the world perhaps mirrors Rick Grimes' (Andrew Lincoln) journey. In the first episode of Season 1, Rick woke up in a completely new world from the one he knew before and had to make his way in it. Granted, the world Rick left behind was somewhat normal and not zombie-infested, but seeing Daryl go through a similar journey offers another opportunity for the growth of his character.

There isn't an official release date for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, but it's slated for 2023. Keep an eye on Collider for more details. If you haven't seen the final season of The Walking Dead, you can watch the final season, along with other shows set in The Walking Dead universe, on AMC+.