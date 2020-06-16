Norman Reedus Teases ‘The Walking Dead: Onslaught’ Ahead of Gameplay Reveal

Update: A previous version of the headline mentioned a Summer 2020 release date. No official release date has been set, but a gameplay reveal will be arriving later this summer. Apologies for the confusion!

Norman Reedus is taking Daryl Dixon off the small screen of AMC’s The Walking Dead and into the virtual reality landscape in Survios Inc’s The Walking Dead Onslaught, the official VR game of the #1 most-watched drama on TV.

Survios Inc. and AMC revealed today during the UploadVR Showcase that The Walking Dead Onslaught, the official VR game of AMC’s The Walking Dead, has entered the final stages of development and confirmed that a gameplay reveal will be coming later this summer. Accompanying the announcement was a video greeting from The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus, who recently wrapped his voice recording as Daryl Dixon for the upcoming title. You can get a peek behind the scenes of his socially distant recording space and hear from Reedus / Dixon himself in the new video.

The game will also feature voice work from cast members Melissa McBride (Carol) and Josh McDermitt (Eugene). The Walking Dead Onslaught is scheduled to launch later this year on Playstation VR, Steam VR, and Oculus Rift. For the latest information, follow Survios on Twitter and Facebook.

Wishlist now on Steam: bit.ly/WishistTWDO Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/survios Official website: www.TWDOnslaught.com

Watch the previously released trailer here: