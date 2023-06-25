There's no shortage of found footage movies out there, and truth be told, it's understandable if some people are feeling burnt out on the whole style. These films — usually within the horror genre — aim to make things feel more realistic by presenting events as if they truly happened. This often makes found footage movies feel like mockumentaries in a way, given they "document" a series of events as if they're real. What mockumentaries do for the comedy genre (they're typically thought of as being humorous), found footage movies do the same for the horror genre. It's a risky approach to take when making a horror movie, because it's hard to fool viewers who've seen plenty of found footage horror movies, and even if tricking people isn't specifically part of the filmmaker's intent, there still needs to be an inherent level of believability to found footage movies. Viewers should have to be able to imagine things are at least plausible within the world of the movie. When it's done correctly, it can lead to spectacularly frightening movies, and the 2005 Japanese horror movie Noroi: The Curse is a testament to the potential of the found footage style.

It might not be quite as well-known as seminal found footage horror movies like Cannibal Holocaust, The Blair Witch Project, or the original Paranormal Activity, but it achieves a level of eeriness and believability that even these other (admittedly very good) horror movies didn't quite reach. Its supernatural elements are subtle but still persistent, meaning it's probably not the kind of thing that would trick anyone into believing it was genuinely real, but it's credible and intimate enough throughout to feel unsettlingly realistic. It may not be the goriest found footage movie either, but its restraint in that regard can make it feel sickening and disturbing in another manner altogether; it can be in-your-face occasionally, but the lack of excess makes it eerier than many messier, bloodier horror films. With expert use of found footage techniques, a level of tension throughout, and a memorably harrowing ending, Noroi: The Curse is a fantastic movie that needs to be at the top of any horror fan's watchlist, if it's somehow eluded them for the past 18 years.

What Is 'Noroi: The Curse' About?

Noroi: The Curse throws a good deal at the viewer right from the start, but proves to have a story that's ultimately quite easy to settle into. It's essentially about a filmmaker named Masafumi Kobayashi (Jin Muraki), who serves as the film's central character despite the audience being told right from the outset that he's gone missing under mysterious circumstances. What follows is said to be a documentary called "The Curse" that he was making right before his disappearance, and right away, there's an ominous feeling that those who sit down to watch Noroi: The Curse are seeing something that they're not supposed to.

Kobayashi appears on-screen, despite being The Curse's director, playing a central figure within his documentary the same way great documentary filmmakers like Michael Moore and — to a slightly lesser extent — Werner Herzog are seen to do in real life. He investigates instances of paranormal activity and interviews those who claim to have witnessed such events in the flesh. Eventually, he uncovers a mystery surrounding a demon known as Kagutaba and keeps pushing through with his investigations, despite numerous interviewees dying or vanishing mysteriously shortly after Kobayashi meets them. Naturally, at a point, he ends up too deep in his horrifying pursuit for knowledge, and he becomes a target of this ancient and evil demon that will seemingly stop at nothing to silence those who know too much. Interspersed within the standard interviews and documentary footage are clips from TV shows and images, furthering the feeling of watching something that seems real, or — perhaps more unnervingly — something at least partially assembled by someone else after Kobayashi's disappearance.

Looking over the filmography of Kōji Shiraishi makes it less surprising that Noroi: The Curse is such a great found footage horror movie, seeing as the filmmaker is one of the best when it comes to delivering this type of horror. He's been credited with directing dozens of films throughout his lengthy and accomplished career, with plenty of them being horror movies and a decent chunk also utilizing the found footage style. Noroi: The Curse is perhaps his best-known film, but it's far from the only one worth checking out for fans of horror... or even other genres. While 2014's A Record of Sweet Murder is something of a horror movie (or at least it's simply very horrific in parts), it's also a serial killer crime/thriller movie, incorporating found footage/mockumentary techniques in a generally successful attempt to make things more impactful, more grisly, and more terrifying.

But focusing on Noroi: The Curse specifically, it's justifiably Shiraishi's most well-regarded film because of how brutally effective it is when utilizing the whole format of found footage. Masafumi Kobayashi's main camera person, Miyajima, is himself a character within the film, and it's always believable that he's the one behind the camera, reacting to and filming unpleasant or eerie sights in the way you'd more or less expect a skilled yet ultimately human camera person to film such things. The segments from TV programs are expertly staged, and the use of special effects is minimal, meaning that when something truly out of the ordinary needs to be shown, it has a more significant and jarring impact on the viewer. Interviewees in Kobayashi's documentary mumble and stumble over their words sometimes like real people, and imperfections with video and audio quality are believable without ever being distracting or making Noroi: The Curse itself feel unprofessional or unintentionally ugly.

'Noroi: The Curse' Maintains a Level of Dread and Tension Throughout

It's hard to come up with a perfect definition of J-horror, beyond saying it's simply a word that can be used to describe horror movies that come from Japan. Truth be told, the term does go a little deeper than this, because Japanese horror is unique and able to stand out from horror movies that come from elsewhere for a handful of key reasons. There are plenty of eerie Japanese folklore stories that incorporate frequently scary ghosts, demons, or other spiritual beings, and Noroi: The Curse feels like it takes inspiration from some of these, just as many other J-horror movies do. J-horror sometimes — admittedly, not always — stays away from being too graphic or bloody, and instead emphasizes dread and psychological terror over blood and guts (as demonstrated by exceedingly popular horror movies that became well-loved outside Japan, like the Ringu or Ju-on films).

Sustained tension and dread are the name of the game when it comes to Noroi: The Curse, too. It does have some grisly scenes towards the end, but builds to them expertly and with restraint, making it a remarkably subtle movie within a genre where subtlety isn't often seen (at least outside J-horror). There are plenty of moments in Noroi: The Curse where the camera seems like it might've captured something in the background that looks a little off, yet the film doesn't draw attention to these things, and sometimes they even go unnoticed by the characters. It makes the film a truly unsettling one from a psychological perspective because the further the viewer is drawn into the world created by this movie, the more they might start to find themselves questioning what they see and hear, whether in the film or later on, in their day-to-day lives.

The Ending of 'Noroi: The Curse' Saves the Best (or Worst) for Last

The ending of Noroi: The Curse saves its most unsettling material for last, with its conclusion ultimately cementing it as a classic within the realm of Japanese horror movies. The filmmakers encounter a genuine and terrifying paranormal sight in a forest, late in the film: what appears to be a spirit covered in undead baby fetuses. This comes immediately after seeing various dead animals in the forest at night, presumably murdered as part of some ritual. After ghosts hiding in the background, and violence being discussed rather than explicitly shown, these visuals pack an intense punch, being remarkably more outwardly graphic than anything the film has previously shown us.

The demon, Kagutaba, only seems to increase the intensity at which it targets Kobayashi and his family after this point, leading to one extended and utterly horrifying sequence at Kobayashi's residence that provides some closure to the mystery presented at the film's start: What happened to this director, and why did he go missing? Still, it doesn't solve everything, and it's to the movie's benefit that nothing feels 100% concluded. To some extent, the horror is perhaps still out there, and those who weren't seen specifically to have died in the film probably aren't safe for much longer. It's common for horror movies to end in such a manner, of course, but Noroi: The Curse does such a great job at balancing having a grand climax with also maintaining a sense of uncertainty that doesn't feel anti-climactic. It's an ending built fantastically, thanks to the style of the film, its creepy, slow-burn story, and its persistent level of dread that remains even once the final scene is over. Altogether, these things combine to make this 2005 horror movie an undeniable found footage classic.