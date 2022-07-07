The North Bend Film Festival had barely been created when it had to deal with the world’s worst health crisis in the 21st century: The coronavirus pandemic hit, and we all know how damaging it was for events of all kinds. But Washington movie lovers now have a reason to celebrate as North Bend Film Festival announces its fifth edition, which is set to return as a full in-person event for the first time since 2020. The event is set to take place next month.

As the name suggests, the event takes place in North Bend, WA, which is also known as the original shooting location for David Lynch’s Twin Peaks – one of the most discussed, surreal and theorized upon TV series ever. As usual, the festival will include feature-length and short films from within and outside the U.S. The 2022 edition will also honor filmmaker and producer Mali Elfman, who will be presented with the festival’s Dulac Vanguard Filmmaker Award, which celebrates the surrealistic filmmaking that is brought front and center in the event.

The festival will also premiere Elfman’s directorial debut Next Exit, a movie about a scientist that manages to prove afterlife exists. In an official statement, the festival's Senior Programmer Joseph Hernandez underscored how they value Elfman’s work and praised her debut feature:

"Elfman has gifted us with a compassionate work of genre fiction, taking a bold premise and balancing terror, humor and empathy with a graceful hand. Dedicating her career to a love of genre film, championing female filmmakers and building a separate body of work in the medium of immersive experiences, Mali Elfman is the kind of multi-disciplinary artist that completely embodies the spirit of North Bend Film Festival. We're elated to award her the second-ever Dulac."

Feature-length films that will be highlighted by the festival include I Love My Dad, which opens the event and stars Patton Oswalt (A.P. Bio). The surprising real-life story follows a father that catfishes his suicidal son in order to keep in touch with his estranged kid. Carter Smith’s Swallowed stars Jena Malone in a drug-smuggling tale that is set to shock festival attendees. French film Incredible But True tells the story of a couple that discovers a trapdoor in the basement that changes their lives forever. Closing night film Please Baby Please centers around a couple that becomes the target of gang members after witnessing an assassination.

Short films fans will be happy to know that once again, the festival breaks down the slate of titles in three categories: Home Transmissions, which features shorts from filmmakers in the PNW; Something Strange, which celebrates short films that aren’t afraid of going all in on weird; and Cinema Vista, which highlights genre-bending shorts.

Other than the screenings, the North Bend Film Festival will also include a live screenplay reading of Jenah Silver’s The Olympians, which is a horror-thriller currently in development; a panel with honoree Mali Elfman, who dissects her experience with horror filmmaking; Strange Storytelling Hour with horror stories hailing from master narrators and hosted by Emmet Montgomery; and Ghost Hunting 101 – an introduction to paranormal investigation for anyone interested.

North Bend Film Festival takes place from August 4 to August 7 at North Bend Theatre. You can learn further details and buy tickets at the festival website.

You can check out details from the feature-length movies below:

Opening Night Film

I LOVE MY DAD

United States | 2022 | 96 Min. | Dir. James Morosini

Presented by Volition Brewing

A desperate father does the unthinkable in order to stay in touch with his estranged, recently suicidal son—he creates a fake Facebook profile using pictures of a local diner waitress and catfishes him. Writer/director James Morosini stars opposite the great Patton Oswalt in this unbelievable yet autobiographical true story, laying bare his family's trauma with both raucous and heartfelt results. A Magnolia Pictures Release.

Centerpiece Film (Dulac Award Winner)

NEXT EXIT - Pacific Northwest Premiere

United States | 2022 | 106 Min. | Dir. Mali Elfman

When a scientist proves the existence of an afterlife, two deeply tormented strangers reluctantly agree to travel together cross-country to join the study and voluntarily end their lives. Established genre film producer Mali Elfman makes her feature directorial debut with this both humorous and affectionately sincere supernatural road trip.

Centerpiece Film

SWALLOWED - Pacific Northwest premiere

United States | 2022 | 92 Min. | Dir. Carter Smith

What was supposed to be a quick, easy drug run quickly turns into body horror hell when two best friends are forced to smuggle the drugs by ingesting them. A dirty and disturbing queer nightmare from Carter Smith (director of THE RUINS), featuring a take-no-bullshit Jena Malone (DONNIE DARKO, THE NEON DEMON) and a delightfully unhinged supporting turn from Mark Patton (SCREAM, QUEEN! MY NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET).

Closing Night Film

PLEASE BABY PLEASE - Pacific Northwest premiere

United States | 2022 | 95 Min. | Dir. Amanda Kramer

In a 1950s Manhattan, newlywed couple Suse and Arthur are witnesses to a gruesome murder and become the obsessive target of the gang responsible for the crime. Filled with the signature theatricality of Amanda Kramer’s filmography, this vibrant musical explores themes of sexual identity and emotional fragility with a wild neon aesthetic and beautifully choreographed performances.

Retrospective Screening

BUBBA HO-TEP - 20th Anniversary Presentation

United States | 2002 | 92 Min. | Dir. Don Coscarelli

After a long run with the PHANTASM franchise, writer/producer/director Don Coscarelli gave the genre film world yet another long-favored midnight movie gem in the form of 2002’s BUBBA HO-TEP. Starring Bruce Campbell in his other role-of-a-lifetime as Elvis Presley and the brilliant Ossie Davis (DO THE RIGHT THING) as John F. Kennedy, this cult classic imagines the two legendary figures as senior home residents waging war against an evil soul-sucking mummy. Courtesy of The Silver Sphere Corporation and American Genre Film Archive.

THE CIVIL DEAD - Pacific Northwest Premiere

United States | 2022 | 103 Min. | Dir. Clay Tatum

Clay Thompson writes, directs and stars in this grungy, supernatural buddy comedy. Struggling artists and childhood friends Clay and Whit reconnect after a chance encounter and make a spooky discovery, which binds them together and puts old friendships to the test. A Utopia Release.

INCREDIBLE BUT TRUE - US Premiere

France | 2022 | 74 Min. | Dir. Quentin Dupieux

Alain and Marie are a couple that move into the suburbs for a quiet and serene life. As they visit the apartment, they are told about a trap door in the basement that has the power to forever change their lives. Soon, the relationship between the two will be put to the test by this mysterious tunnel. An Arrow Films Release.

RAQUEL 1:1 - West Coast Premiere

Brazil | 2022 | 90 Min. | Dir. Mariana Bastos

Raquel is a young teenager who has recently moved back to her hometown to start a new life with her father. She is immediately taken by visions of an important message relating to the Bible and embarks on a controversial mission that will lead to a spiral of religious fanaticism and insanity.

SIRENS

United States, Lebanon | 2022 | 78 Min. | Dir. Rita Baghdadi

Shery & Lilas are lead guitarists in Slave to Sirens, the Middle East’s first all-female thrash metal band, based in Beirut. Rita Baghdadi offers a lyrical and heartening portrait of the musicians as band dynamics are tested and personal discoveries are made in the face of societal pressures and political upheaval.